PICS: A host of well-known faces step out for the Irish premiere of Bob Marley: One Love

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the Irish premiere of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield on Tuesday evening.

The venue was at full capacity for the screening of the highly-anticipated Bob Marley biopic.

The film follows Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

The film celebrates the life and music of the icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity.

One Love was produced in partnership with the Marley family and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.

Spotted taking to the red carpet on the night were Erica Cody, Glenda Gilson and her husband Rob McNaughton, Actress Hilda fay and her husband Alan Vale , Terrie McEvoy, Singer Aimee Fitzpatrick , Pamela Laird, Tara O Farrell and her husband Daniel Anderson as well as Adam Fogarty and Clint Drieberg.