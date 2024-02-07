Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: A host of well-known faces step out for the Irish premiere of Bob Marley: One Love

Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the Irish premiere of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield on Tuesday evening.

The venue was at full capacity for the screening of the highly-anticipated Bob Marley biopic.

The film follows Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Terrie McEvoy pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

Adam Fogarty pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

Erica Cody pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

Pamela Laird pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

The film celebrates the life and music of the icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity.

One Love was produced in partnership with the Marley family and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.

Spotted taking to the red carpet on the night were Erica Cody, Glenda Gilson and her husband Rob McNaughton, Actress Hilda fay and her husband Alan Vale , Terrie McEvoy, Singer Aimee Fitzpatrick , Pamela Laird, Tara O Farrell and her husband Daniel Anderson as well as Adam Fogarty and Clint Drieberg.

Gail Kaneswaran pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

Rob McNaughton and Glenda Gilson pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

Glenda Gilson pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

Adam Fogarty and Aimee Fitzpatrick pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

Aimee Fitzpatrick pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

Tara O Farrell pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

Clint Drieberg and David Mitchell pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

Hilda Fay and husband Alan Vale pictured at the Irish Premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

Ad
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us