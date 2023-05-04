Barry Keoghan returns home to team up with major brand for an amazing cause

Straight from his Met Gala debut and ahead of Sunday night’s IFTAs, Barry Keoghan has returned home to launch the 2023 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.

The Irish actor is encouraging non-profit community groups that empower young people through programmes of learning, inclusion, and sustainable development, to apply for funding here before June 15 at 6pm.

In partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation and supporting partners YouthAction Northern Ireland, The Coca-Cola Company and its partner Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland are this year joining forces to double the size and impact of the Fund, making €200,000 in grants available.

Having supported the Fund in 2020, the Oscar nominee returned to launch this year’s programme, visiting former Coca-Cola Thank You Fund recipients Global Action Plan in their Green Living and Sustainability Garden (GLAS), which aims to empower young people from disadvantaged areas with the skills they need to take action in their homes and communities for a more climate-positive future.

Barry commented: “I launched the 2020 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund just before the pandemic, and it really struck a chord with me; meeting the young people whose lives had been so positively impacted by the programmes delivered as a result of this great support.”

“The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is giving local groups in communities the ability to help vulnerable young people build positive relationships and develop skills that will have a lasting impact on their future and their communities, but also on our environment, and that’s something that’s important to me.”

“I’m a proud example of the impact of local projects and hope that I can help other young people by encouraging community-based programmes to apply for funding.”

Commenting at the launch, Coca-Cola Ireland Country Manager, Agnese Filippi, said: “This is a milestone year for the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund as we join forces with our partners in Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland to double the size and impact of the Fund, making €200,000 in grants available.”

“Through this funding we’re seeking to provide opportunities for young people to realise their potential, achieve their goals and contribute positively to society.”

“With these added resources, we’re directly investing in youth orientated organisations that are empowering young people through programmes of learning, inclusion, and sustainable development, working in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation to ensure no one is left behind.”

“The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund was set up in 2011 to mark the 125th anniversary of the company, with the increased investment in this year’s fund seeing the total grants donated to non-profit organisations reach over €1.5million, which we as a business are extremely proud of.”