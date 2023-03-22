McDonald’s announces the return of the Chicken Big Mac in Ireland

McDonald’s fans, Big Mac lovers and chicken burger enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear that Chicken Big Mac is returning to all restaurants in Ireland on Wednesday, March 29.

The fast food chain launched the new burger last year for a limited time only, and fans were left heartbroken when it was eventually removed from the menu.

The Chicken Big Mac is a twist on the classic Big Mac we all know and love with its reassuringly recognisable triple layered bun – plus two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles, and the world-famous Big Mac sauce.

Despite the popularity of the Chicken Big Mac, it won’t be a permanent addition to the menu as McDonald’s has confirmed it will only be back for a limited time – so get it before it’s gone!

A new burger also joining McDonald’s menu on Wednesday, March 29, is Steakhouse Steak.

This tasty new addition is topped with two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, and lettuce topped with a creamy peppercorn sauce, all in a freshly toasted bun.

Mozzarella Dippers are also returning to the menu, along with seasonal favourites the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry® and Cadbury Caramel Egg McFlurry®.

Thomas O’Neill, Head of Marketing at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “We are excited to bring the Chicken Big Mac back to Ireland and we know so many people will be as delighted as we are that it’s returning this Spring.”

“The Steakhouse Stack is another fantastic development from our Menu team, the taste of steak and peppercorn sauce captured perfectly in this newest addition to our menu – delicious!”