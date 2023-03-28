How to make Hailey Bieber’s favourite smoothie

Hailey Bieber recently collaborated with California health food store Erewhon Market to launch her very own smoothie.

The Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, which is described as “the yummiest skin supporting smoothie”, costs a whopping $18 and contains ten ingredients.

Want to make it yourself at home? Then keep reading for the recipe…

@haileybieber My Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie is available starting today @Erewhon Market 🥤🍓🍓🍓🍓 craving this like crazy today. 🤤 ♬ Strawberry – Prod. By Rose

To recreate this smoothie, you will need:

1 cup almond milk

2 cups frozen strawberries

1 scoop of vanilla collagen

1 tablespoon sea moss gel

½ cup coconut cream

¼ avocado

1 teaspoon maple syrup

2 softened dates

The original recipe also includes a homemade strawberry glaze, but you can use some regular strawberry jam or make your own by following the tutorial below:

Blend all your ingredients together, pour your smoothie into a glass, and enjoy!