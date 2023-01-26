An exciting event is coming to Dublin next week.

On January 31, Jameson will open its first Early House. The launch is taking place in a secret location in the heart of Dublin City, where guests will enjoy low and no alcohol cocktails while being entertained by an international superstar.

The launch is part of a wider global campaign to promote responsible drinking and encourage consumers to make smart consumption choices that will ultimately result in a better night out – whether that be to measure, sip or even skip a drink.

Commenting on the announcement, Jessica Norris, Marketing Director for Irish Distillers said: “We hope the Jameson Early House demonstrates to consumers the importance of enjoying a night out with friends in a responsible way while allowing them to have maximum fun at the same time.”

She continued; “We are flipping the traditional early house narrative on its head by offering consumers the opportunity of a great night out ‘early doors’. We will open early in the evening and close early without losing any of the buzz and excitement of a great night. We will also be serving up some delicious low and no drinks options for guests to enjoy.”

The location of the venue is yet to be revealed, but you can register for a ticket to attend the exclusive gig here.