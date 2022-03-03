What to watch and stream this weekend

If you’re planning on staying in this weekend, there are plenty of shows on to keep you entertained.

We’ve listed the top shows on TV over the next three days, as well as the best shows to stream on Netflix this weekend.

Take a look:

Friday, March 4

The Late Late Show on RTÉ One at 9:35pm. Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Aslan, Róisín Murphy and Alan Cumming for a special edition of the show, dedicated to raising funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Saturday, March 5

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on Virgin Media One at 7pm. Paloma Faith is in the Star Guest announcer booth, and Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood is the latest victim of I’m a Celebrity… Get Out of Me Ear.

The Heart of Saturday Night on RTÉ One at 11:05pm. Imelda May, Tolu Makay, the Saw Doctors, Crash Ensemble, and Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi will perform, as well as a tribute to Dolores O’Riordan by Irish Women in Harmony.

Sunday, March 6

Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One at 6:30pm. Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne present the latest round of the contest, as the remaining couples dance again before another celebrity is sent home from the competition.

