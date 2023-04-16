WARNING! This article contains spoilers for the season 4 finale of Love Is Blind.

We finally know which Love Is Blind couples from season 4 got married.

The season finale of the hit dating show joined Netflix on Friday, and it saw four couples prepare for their big day after meeting in the pods.

But how many of them actually tied the knot? Find out who made it down the aisle below…

Chelsea and Kwame

Episode 11 of the show ended on a cliffhanger, with fans left wondering if Kwame would say yes to marrying Chelsea.

In a shock twist, he did say yes, and the couple seemed happier than ever as they enjoyed their wedding day celebrations.

Kwame recently revealed that he did end up relocation from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, and that his mother eventually met his new wife – despite refusing to attend their wedding.

Micah and Paul

The teaser for the finale showed Micah tell Paul at the alter: “I think the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer first.”

Paul then did answer, but it was not the answer Micah was hoping for. He told her: “I love you. But I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. I think that we’re not there.”

Micah was left heartbroken, and stormed out of the wedding in tears. She later revealed she would have said yes to marrying Paul, but wanted to be sure he felt the same way about her first.

Tiffany and Brett

Tiffany and Brett seemed like a match made in heaven. Their deep connection in the pods carried through to the outside world, and their relationship went from strength to strength.

Fans feared for the couple after the teaser for the finale appeared to show Brett break down over a problem ahead of the wedding. However, the finale revealed that the issue was over how his suit fit, and nothing to do with his feelings for Tiffany.

The couple said yes to forever together at the altar, and we can’t wait to hear how married life has been treating them during the Love Is Blind reunion.

Bliss and Zack

Bliss and Zack’s Love Is Blind journey was rocky, to say the least.

Zack was in a love triangle with Bliss and Irina while in the pods and despite his strong feelings towards Bliss, he decided to break things off with her before meeting her, and to propose to Irina instead.

Soon afterwards, Zack realises he made a mistake, as Irina appeared uninterested in him and ended their romance towards the end of their trip to Mexico. In a Love Is Blind first, Zack then decided to reach out to Bliss to meet up for the first time in person, and the pair were able to pick up where they left off.

He proposed to Bliss while on a romantic date on a boat, and she said yes. The couple ended up saying “I do” on their wedding day and in an emotional moment, they danced their first dance together to their favourite song – ‘I Hope You Dance’ by Lee Ann Womack.

Now the question remains, which couples are still together one year on?

Find out during the Love Is Blind Live Reunion, which airs tonight on Netflix at 1am GMT.