TikTok Stars We Couldn’t Stop Watching This Year

TikTok is one of our all-time favourite apps, and it’s seen some users transform into social media sensations with just one viral video.

We’ve rounded up five stars who have got us through this past year thanks to their content.

Take a look:

Mikayla Nogueira

Mikayla Nogueria (@mikaylanogueira) has taken the TikTok beauty world by storm.

The makeup artist is best known for trying out some of the weirdest, newest, worst and best rated beauty products going viral on the app – always giving her followers honest reviews.

Mikayla also does incredible makeup tutorials on the app so if you’re looking to learn some new skills, she’s one to watch.

Her honesty, relatability and infectious personality has seen her platform grow massively this past year, with over 9.2million people now following her on the app.

We also loved watching her relationship with her now-fiancé Cody play out on her account, as she documented everything from their first date earlier this year up to their engagement last month.

We can’t wait to see what 2022 brings for Mikayla!

Anna Sitar

@annaxsitar just do 1 thing and i promise it’ll boost the whole mood 🙂 drink that coffee, do that makeup, wear those shoes, or hug ur fav human ♬ twinnem remix – aaroncanthoop ❤️‍🔥

Anna Sitar (@annaxsitar) is another one of our favourite accounts to follow on TikTok.

The LA based influencer is best known for her “Another day, another Starbies” videos, as well as short daily vlogs and her positivity.

Her 11.2million followers have been with her through a lot this past year; from her heartbreaking breakup from her long-term boyfriend, to her self-love journey, her first red carpet events, and her new romance with fellow TikToker Josh Brubarker.

Along with her social media career, Anna has a degree in mechanical engineering and a Master’s in film and television production.

Her account is super inspiring and she has become one of the internet’s best friends.

Emily Mariko

If you haven’t seen Emily Mariko’s viral salmon rice bowl recipe on your FYP this year, you must’ve been living under a rock!

Emily (@emilymariko) has over 8.1million followers on TikTok, and is known for creating delicious, healthy dishes that have us drooling on our phone screen.

The 29-year-old has been creating content on YouTube and Instagram for years, but TikTok has seen her platform grow to a whole new level.

The California-based lifestyle blogger will inspire you to try out new ingredients and meals, and we can’t wait for more of her recipes in the new year.

Grace Barry

Grace Keeling, better known by her TikTok handle @gkbarry, has given us lots of laughs in 2021.

The social media star has amassed a whopping 1.4million followers on the app, and her hilarious stories have us in stitches laughing.

From sharing her drunken antics to reacting to viral videos, Grace is a must-follow on TikTok.

Penelope Disick and North West

We were devastated when Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended earlier this year, but TikTok’s latest stars are keeping us posted on what’s been happening in the famous family’s lives the past few weeks.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope (@pandkourt) and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North (@kimandnorth) have both recently set up TikTok accounts – and we are obsessed!

The young stars have been taking part in viral trends, and also have been giving fans an insight into what it’s like being related to one of the most famous families in the world.

Keep it up girls!