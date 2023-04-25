This is why people think Sofia Richie is going to be the next ‘It Girl’

Sofia Richie has dominated headlines over the past few days.

The 24-year-old, who is the daughter of Lionel Richie, married music executive Elliot Grainge in the South of France on Saturday.

Ahead of her special day, the model invited Vogue Magazine to her final wedding dress fitting, where she showed off her three stunning Chanel bridal gowns.

People have been loving all of Sofia’s wedding content, and many are predicting she will be the next ‘It Girl’.

TikToker @socialbyv said in a now-viral video: “Sofia Richie’s rebrand is something I, a social media manager, cannot look away from right now. Her marketing team knows what they’re doing with this.”

“Sofia’s just popped up on TikTok, just in time for her wedding weekend. She starts posting these get ready with my videos, outfit videos, just like most celebrities do when they’re starting a page like this to become the next ‘It’ influencer in fashion.”

The social media manager recalled how Sofia’s look has changed completely since her split from reality star Scott Disick in 2020.

She said: “She has quite literally rebranded her entire look. Now she’s more classy, elegant. It’s giving rich wife, and people are obsessed with the content.”

“I truly think Sofia Richie is going to be the next ‘It Girl’. People are going to look to her about what the next trends are, they look up to her, similar to what Hailey Bieber was doing with the clean ‘It Girl’ aesthetic. The slicked bun, the gold hoops.”

“I think Sofia Richie is the next runner-up for being everyone’s icon. It’s been so interesting to see how she has evolved.”

Commenting on Sofia’s new look, one fan wrote: “Her rebranding just proves you can reinvent yourself at any point of your life.”

Another commented on TikTok: “I love that she’s finally get the recognition that she deserves. She’s always been that girl!”

A third penned: “Her post-[Scott Disick] era is extraordinary! She is more mature and has beautifully elevated her style and elegance. She is stunning!”

Since joining TikTok last week, Sofia has already garnered 657.4K followers, and received 4.1million likes on her videos.

The model, whose handle on the app is @sofiarichiegrainger, has shared ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos, vlogs in the lead-up to her wedding, and clips from her wedding day.

Sofia has a further 8.7million followers on Instagram, where she has been sharing more photos and videos from her lavish wedding.

Sofia started dating Elliot in 2020, after splitting from her boyfriend of three years Scott Disick.

Elliot, 29, proposed to Sofia in April of last year.