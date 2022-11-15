These light up Christmas candles have gone viral on TikTok

One of our favourite parts of the festive season is lighting Christmas scented candles around the house on a cozy night in.

Marks & Spencer has released a gorgeous collection of light up candles with stunning scents, and they have gone viral on TikTok.

The glass jars depict magical Christmassy scenes and when you light the wick of the candle, the LED lights surrounding it go off – creating a beautiful glow.

The jar of the mandarin, cinnamon and clove scented candle depicts snow-dusted townhouses and a starry winter sky.

The winter apple and spice candle sits in a jar covered in a metallic tree design, and the Neroli, Lime & Basil candle is available in a gold or silver sparkly jar.

The Light Up Candle collection also includes jars with London, Paris and New York designs.

Want to get your hands on one of these stunning candles?

You can purchase yours in a Marks & Spencer store, or online for €14 here.