These celebrities are BANNED from the Met Gala

The Met Gala 2023 will take place in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, May 1.

The star-studded fundraiser invites attendees to honour the work of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld – who died in 2019 aged 85.

Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and she carefully selects the guest list every year.

One person you definitely won’t see at the Met Gala is former US President Donald Trump, who is banned from the event.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Anna Wintour named Trump as the celebrity she would never ever invite back to the fundraiser.

The Apprentice star first attended the gala with his wife Melania in 2004, but he hasn’t returned to the event since 2010.

Another celebrity you will never see at the Met Gala is Project Runway star Tim Gunn – who was also banned from the event.

He explained why to Fashion Police host Melissa Rivers in 2016, saying: “I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion. And I said, ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards – two big hulking men – from a fashion show.”

“Well, all hell broke loose. It was insane. So we’ve had an open war ever since.”

