The most memorable moments in I’m A Celeb history

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned to our TV screens earlier this week with its highly-anticipated All Stars series.

In honour of the iconic show’s return, we’ve made a list of eight of the most memorable moments over its 21-year history.

Take a look:

Gillian McKeith “fainting”

During the 2010 series, Gillian McKeith “fainted” during a bushtucker trial.

The nutritionist had been put forward for her seventh consecutive trial, when she became overwhelmed and collapsed.

Medic Bob was required to step in.

While many I’m A Celeb fans question whether Gillian truly fainted, the 63-year-old has always maintained that it’s the truth.

Joey Essex spotting a ‘dragon’

Joey Essex appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2013.

After finishing a bushtucker trial, the TOWIE star was crossing the infamous bridge where he came across a huge lizard.

The reality star hilariously thought he had seen a “dragon” and ran back across the bridge.

Fatima Whitbread getting a cockroach stuck up her nose

In 2011, Fatima Whitbread took part in a bushtucker trial which saw her head be placed in a large fish bowl as various critters were poured over her head.

In one round, cockroaches were poured over the Olympian’s head, and one lodged itself in her nose.

Medic Bob rushed to the rescue, relieving Fatima’s nose of one cockroach – only to find another wedged up there, which was then swiftly removed.

The athlete kept the insect as a souvenir of her jungle experience.

Caitlyn Jenner learning the dance to Girls Aloud’s The Promise

In 2019, Nadine Coyle taught Caitlyn Jenner the iconic dance to Girls Aloud’s The Promise.

Jacqueline Jossa later joked and praised the Olympian for taking part when “she doesn’t even know what’s going on”.

Gemma Collins’ Helicopter Experience

Gemma Collins broke down in tears during her I’m A Celeb helicopter experience back in 2014.

The TOWIE star refused to fly into camp, and subsequently quit the show.

StrawberryGate

In 2017, I’m A Celeb fans and campmates alike were left furious with Amir Khan and Iain Lee.

The pair had taken part in a Dingo Dollar Challenge, and the camp answered a question right – resulting in them winning strawberries.

The duo decided to snack on the strawberries themselves and lie to their campmates that they had gotten the question wrong.

Helen Flanagan refusing to take part in a trial

Helen Flanagan refused to take part in a bushtucker trial back in 2012.

The Coronation Street actress was placed in a giant hamster wheel, and began freaking out when she noticed a trap door above her head.

After bouncing back and forth between whether she would attempt the trial or not, the mum-of-three said: “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

Dec victoriously crossing the bridge

Dec victoriously crossing the iconic I’m A Celeb bridge back in 2015 was one of the show’s most memorable moments.

The TV presenter managed to get Ant to use the phrase Celebrity Master Chef, after Tony Hadley referencing his stint on Celebrity Masterchef became a running joke between them.

Dec hilariously ran across the bridge to fireworks, high-fiving crew members as he went.