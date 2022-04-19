The compatibility of the couples from The Ultimatum — according to their zodiac signs

The official synopsis for the series reads: “How do you know you’ve found the one?”

“This new social experiment follows six different couples on the verge of marriage. One of the partners of each couple has issued an ultimatum, forcing them to either get married or move on.”

“Over the course of eight weeks, each will choose new potential partners for an unforgettable experience in hopes of gaining clarity on the future of their relationships.”

Viewers have already taken to social media to share their reactions to the show, and some are curious about the contestants’ zodiac signs in particular.

One tweeted: “What’s the zodiac signs of the ultimatum cast because I got questions lol.”

If you’re curious about each couple’s compatibility based on their astrology, take a look at all of their zodiac signs below”

Rae Williams (Leo) and Zay Wilson (Virgo)

Rae is a fiery and extroverted Leo, while Zay is a worrisome and overthinking Virgo. While this couple could work if they tried to understand each other’s needs, Rae and Zay have proven that these signs are not destined to be together.

Based on their signs, Rae and Zay are NOT a match.

Zay Wilson (Virgo) and Shanique Imari (Taurus)

Virgos and Tauruses balance each other out very well and bring out the best in each other. But they are both easily influenced by their emotions, so communication is very important for this pair.

This couple can make it work if they commit to each other.

Based on their signs, Zay and Shanique ARE a match.

April Marie (Taurus) and Jake Cunningham (Gemini)

A long-lasting relationship usually isn’t in the cards for a Taurus and Gemini pairing. Trust is the main struggle in this relationship, as April proved when she secretly looked at Jake’s phone.

Both signs will have to make a huge effort if they want to make their relationship work.

Based on their signs, Jake and April are NOT a match.

Jake Cunningham (Gemini) and Rae Williams (Leo)

Leos and Geminis are a match made in heaven. Geminis are very attracted to a Leo’s energy, but they both may be resistant to change. They will need to share similar interests to be compatible, which Jake and Rae most certainly do.

They fully understand every part of each other.

Based on their signs, Jake and Rae ARE a match.

Shanique Imari (Taurus) and Randall Griffin (Scorpio)

Scorpios and Tauruses are both extremely passionate and have strong desires for each other. They have individually intense personalities, which means they will have to see eye to eye — or else they will have big issues.

This can be either a very toxic relationship or a great one, so we’ll have to see how Shanique and Randall turn out.

Based on their signs, Shanique and Randall are NOT a match.

Randall Griffin (Scorpio) and Madlyn Ballatori (Virgo)

This is an excellent pair. Scorpios and Virgos have great chemistry and can depend on each other. Their romantic relationship works best if they start off as friends, but they are pretty much always a perfect match.

If they both establish their necessary boundaries, this couple can definitely make it work.

Based on their signs, Randall and Madlyn ARE a match.

Madlyn Ballatori (Virgo) and Colby Kissinger (Taurus)

Interestingly, these two have the same signs as Zay and Shanique, but they have very different issues. Madlyn and Colby are very compatible, but they are not grounded or patient.

Although they are a confusing couple, they definitely work.

Based on their signs, Madlyn and Colby ARE a match.

Colby Kissinger (Taurus) and April Marie (Taurus)

A Taurus and Taurus relationship just makes sense. They are compatible, they can count on each other, and they have very similar interests. This relationship definitely has potential to last long-term.

In April and Colby’s case, their shared Taurus sign led to a great friendship.

Based on their signs, Colby and April ARE a match.

Alexis Maloney (Scorpio) and Hunter Parr (Cancer)

This is a safe, loving relationship. Alexis and Hunter balance each other out perfectly and have a deep emotional connection. They have an intense bond, and their relationship will be everlasting.

Based on their signs, Alexis and Hunter ARE a match.

Lauren Pounds (Aquarius) and Nate Ruggles (Virgo)

This is a controversial one, and many people think their engagement was ill-timed and rushed. However, Aquariuses and Virgos do have decent communication skills.

But in this case, the cons outweigh the pros. They don’t have strong chemistry, they view the world very differently, and they have different boundaries and ideas.

Based on their signs, Lauren and Nate are NOT a match.