The cast of Harry Potter: Where are they now?

The eight-instalment Harry Potter franchise is a cult-classic.

In wake of the death of Robbie Coltrane, who played the beloved Hagrid in the films, we’ve taken a look at where the cast of Harry Potter are today.

Find out what some of your favourite characters are up to below:

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe played title character Harry Potter in the eight-film franchise.

Following the immense success of the series, the actor went on to star in The Woman in Black (2012), Victor Frankenstein (2105), Now You See Me 2 (2016) and Imperium (2016).

He branched out to stage acting in 2007, starring in both West End and Broadway productions.

Daniel was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson portrayed one of Harry’s best friends Hermione Granger.

The actress has had an immensely successful career since the franchise concluded in 2011; with some of her most well-known roles in The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), Little Women (2019), and the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast (2017).

In 2014, she was appointed a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and helped launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, which advocates for gender equality.

Emma has modelled for Burberry and Lancôme and was recently revealed as the face of Prada.

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint rose to fame as one of Harry’s best friends Ron Weasley.

He hasn’t done as much in the way of acting as others, but had starring roles in Driving Lessons (2006) and Cherrybomb (2010).

The actor is in a relationship with Georgia Groome, who played Georgia in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008).

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby daughter, in May 2020.

Tom Felton

Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise.

The actor, who also has a successful singing career, has starred in The Borrowers (1997), Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) and The Apparition (2012).

In May 2022, he made his West End theatre debut in London in 2,22 A Ghost Story.

The 35-year-old recently released his memoir Tom Felton: Beyond The Wand.

Evanna Lynch

Evanna Lynch played the fan-favourite Luna Lovegood in the franchise.

The Irish actress made her stage debut in Houdini in 2013, and went on to star in the British stage adaptation of The Omission of the Family Coleman at the Theatre Royal, Bath in 2019.

Evanna also advocates for veganism and animal rights.

She launched a vegan-themed podcast and cruelty-free cosmetics brand Kinder Beauty Box.

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise.

The actor has also starred in The Rise (2012), Me Before You (2016) and Terminal (2018).

He married his wife Angela Jones in Italy in May 2018, after the pair got engaged in November 2016.

The couple originally met in January 2016, when Matthew participated in the annual Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Orlando.

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes played Harry’s nemesis Voldemort in the franchise.

The actor also starred in Maid in Manhattan (2002), In Bruges (2008), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and played Gareth Mallory/M the head of MI6 in the James Bond franchise in Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021).

He has been nominated for two Academy Awards, two Emmy Awards and two Tony Awards, of which he won one.

Ralph is also a UNICEF UK ambassador and has undertaken work in India, Kyrgyzstan, Uganda and Romania; whilst also being a member of the Canadian charity Artists Against Racism.

Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon took over the role of Hogwarts Headmaster Professor Dumbledore from the late Richard Harris.

His other work includes The King’s Speech (2010), Emma (2009) and Little Women (2017).

In 1998, he was knighted for his services to drama; and has received four BAFTA Awards, three Olivier Awards, and the 2017 Irish Film & Television Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2020, he was listed on The Irish Times’ list of Ireland’s greatest film actors.

The 81-year-old retired from stage acting in 2015 due to memory loss, but continues to act on screen.

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane, who played Hogwarts’ gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid, sadly passed away on October 14, 2022, aged 72.

The actor, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, was also well-known for his role as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond franchise, and Dr. Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in the TV series Cracker.

The Scotsman was appointed an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 for his services to drama.

Robbie won three British Academy Awards, a Royal Television Society Award, two Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, a Royal Television Society Award and a Monte-Carlo Television Festival Award.

Maggie Smith

The iconic actress Dame Maggie Smith played Deputy Headmistress and Professor Dumbledore’s right-hand woman Professor Minerva McGonagall.

She has won two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, three Primetime Emmy Awards, five BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and five Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 1990, she was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II for her contribution to the Arts, and in 2014 she was made a Companion of Honour for her services to Drama.

The highly esteemed actress has also starred in Sister Act (1992), Death on the Nile (1978), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012), and stars in the Downton Abbey franchise.

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman, who played Professor Severus Snape sadly passed on January 14, 2016, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Throughout his life, the actor was nominated for four British Academy Awards, of which he won one, two Drama Desk Awards, two Tony Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, of which he won one, two Primetime Emmy Awards, of which he won one and won a Golden Globe Award.

Beside his work in the Harry Potter franchise, Alan was also well-known for his roles in Love Actually (2003), Alice In Wonderland (2010) and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007).

His final two films were Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) and Eye in the Sky (2015) – both of which were dedicated to his memory.

