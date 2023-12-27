The Biggest Celebrity Hookups of 2023

This year saw a tremendous amount of celebrity hookups that dominated headlines throughout the last 12 months.

There were some relationships we didn’t see coming, a host of whirlwhind romances and some couples who even made it to the new year.

As we reflect on 2023 and prepare to reel in the new year, take a look back with us as we consider some of the biggest celebrity hookups of the last year.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first linked in September, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind romance.

Since then, the pair have seemingly gone from strength to strength, with Travis having appeared to support Taylor at her Eras Tour gigs and the 33-year-old songstress appeared at a host of the NFL player’s football games.

A new report recently revealed that Taylor is set to spend the next few weeks in the the football star’s mansion in Kansas City, he reportedly bought for the pair.

Taylor has just finished her South American leg of The Eras Tour and reportedly jetted off to her boyfriend’s multi-million dollar mansion, until she embarks on the Japanese leg of her tour in February.

Maya Jama and Stormzy

Maya and Stormzy originally called it quits back in 2019, after four years together.

The pair sparked rumours they had rekindled their romance earlier this year, after they were seen hanging out on numerous occasions.

These rumours reached fever pitch in August when they were papped at the All Points East festival, where the rapper was performing.

It’s understood Stormzy’s mom was the one who pushed him to make amends with Maya, and has been credited for bringing them back together.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

The reality star and the actor, who were first romantically linked earlier this year when they were spotted on a “secret date” outside Tito’s Tacos in LA back in April.

The popular couple have been spotted together on multiple occasions since and were papped packing on the PDA at the the US Open in New York.

The couple finally confirmed their relationship when they were spotted kissing and embracing at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles in September.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton

The pair first sparked dating rumours after the Colombian singer stepped out at the Miami Grand Prix back in May.

They were later spotted boarding a yacht outsider her new $20 million Floridian mansion.

The rumoured couple were then papped cosying up to each other at a restaurant in the Spanish city.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

The Wicked co-stars, were first romantically linked in July after news broke that Ariana filed for divorce from her husband Dalton Gomez.

The pair have been papped on multiple occasions since they both announced their respective divorces.

In photos obtained by Deuxmoi in September, the couple were seen linking arms while walking around Disneyland.

At the time, an insider told the DailyMail, that the Victorious alum and the broadway star are “really happy and good for each other”, adding that all of Ariana’s friends “love” her new rumoured beau.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and singer Bad Bunny, whos real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, were first romantically linked in February, when popular gossip website DeuxMoi claimed they were spotted kissing in a nightclub in LA.

They fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted on a “double date” with Kendall’s close friends Hailey and Justin Bieber, and later enjoyed a horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre.

The couple have kept tight-lipped about their relationship, but finally made it Instagram official with a new Gucci campaign back in October.

Bad Bunny revealed to Vanity Fair why he keeps his relationship with the supermodel under wraps: “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know.”

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

The pair have since split.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Liam and Millie won the 2021 series of the hit dating show, and announced their split in July 2022.

The Love Island stars have since reconciled and have been back together since February 2023.

While their relationship is back on, the couple exclusively told Goss.ie that they have opted to stay living apart, as Liam revealed that he’s moved back to his homeland.

When asked if they would consider moving back in together, despite Liam’s move back home, Millie revealed: “As you’ve [Liam] moved back to Wales, it’s not something I can do with my work schedule.”

“Unfortunately… as much as I’d like to,” she laughed.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The Señorita singers, who announced their breakup in November 2021, briefly rekindled their romance earlier this year.

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2020, Shawn admitted he and Camila had discussed getting engaged, describing her as his “forever person”.

According to The UK Sun back in June, the couple had since ended things again – and this time it’s for good.

A source told the publication at the time: “Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives. But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now.”

“They realised it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.”

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

The model, 28, and actor, 48, sparked romance rumours when they were papped enjoying a dinner date together in New York City in October.

During that same week of October, Gigi and Bradley were spotted on another dinner outing, before being photographed riding in the same car.

According to PEOPLE, the pair were “keeping things casual.”

A source told the outlet: “They are having fun. She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all.”

The insider claimed Gigi “had sort of a crush on [Bradley] for a while” and might be open to exploring more than friendship with him.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk

The NFL star and the supermodel were spotted hanging out in July, sparking rumours they are dating.

According to Page Six, Tom picked Irina up from the Hotel Bel-Air, and then drove them to his Los Angeles home.

Sources later told the publication that Tom, 45, was enjoying “casual” romance with 37-year-old Irina.

It was reported back in October that the NFL star and the supermodel have now called it quits after less than four months of dating.

An insider told TMZ that the pair didn’t part ways due to any major drama but because their romance “fizzled out”.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

The country singer and Outer Banks star first sparked dating rumours in January of this year.

After teasing their relationship in numerous interviews, the pair went public with their romance at the 2023 CMT Awards red carpet in April.

The couple have since posted each other regularly on their social media, with Chase posting a birthday tribute for the singer’s 30th birthday back in September, and captioned a series of images of the pair: “dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini. i love you ❤️”

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline

The comedian was first romantically linked to the Outer Banks in September, following his split from Chase Sui Wonders.

The pair were spotted leaving the Saturday Night Live after-party together in New York City on October 15, fuelling romance rumours.

A source told US Weekly back in November: “Things are going really well with Madelyn and Pete, but they’re trying their best to keep a low-key romance.”

“They have both dated people in the public eye before and are trying to maintain more privacy this time around.”

The insider added that he couple will “show support” when the other is promoting a project, but don’t plan “to make a red carpet appearance together anytime soon.”

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios

TikTok star Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios were first rumoured to be an item back in March.

The pair have been papped at a festival in the Hamptons together and were said to have attended the F1 Miami Grand Prix together with Ferrari in June.

After months of claiming that the pair were not yet “exclusive”, the social media star labelled Braxton as her “boyfriend” for the first time, when she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast in November.

“We’ve gotta ask the question and get to the tea, right here! Alix, do you have a boyfriend?” podcaster Alex Cooper asked the TikTok star.

To which Alix, who smiled from ear to ear, replied: “I mean … yes.”

Kelis and Bill Murray

In June, rumours swirled that the Milkshake singer had struck up an unlikely romance with the Hollywood actor – who had been spotted at her some of her recent gigs.

Kelis and Bill were said to have bonded following the death of the singer’s husband Mike Mora in March last year, while the actor’s estranged wife Jennifer Butler passed away in 2021.

After their rumoured romance hit headlines, Kelis was asked it in the comment section of her latest Instagram post, with a fan writing: “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?😂😂😂”

Shutting down the conversation, Kelis replied: “Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

Back in August it was reported that the pair had “split” after just two months.

“Kelis and Bill were — and still are — very fond of each other but things just ran their course,” an insider told The US Sun.

“They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways. They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

Avril Lavigne and Tyga

Avril, 38, and Tyga, 33, were first linked in February, when they were spotted hanging out in Nobu Malibu.

The pair confirmed their romance the following month, when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a Paris Fashion Week event.

Avril’s romance with Tyga came just days after she announced her split from her fiancé Mod Sun. In October, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were “done”, after briefly reuniting after their alleged split back in June.

Nelly and Ashanti

Nelly and Ashanti first sparked reconciliation rumours in April, when they attended a fight night in Las Vegas together.

The couple dated on-and-off for over a decade, before they called it quits in 2013.

In September, the former hip-hop flames confirmed they’ve decided to give their relationship another chance, ten years after their split.

That same month, the pair also posted a video of them singing along to Usher’s Nice & Slow on social media.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the pair were expecting their first child together.

A source told US Weekly: “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together.”