Nelly and Ashanti confirm they’re back together – 10 years after their split

Nelly and Ashanti have confirmed they’re back together, 10 years after they ended their longterm romance.

The couple dated on-and-off for over a decade, before they called it quits in 2013.

However, the former hip-hop flames have now decided to give their relationship another chance.

During an interview with Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, which was shared by The Shade Room, Nelly explained: “Yeah, we cool again.”

“I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, I don’t think planned.”

The rapper also said stepping away from their relationship allowed them to understand each other more.

“Sometimes being separate, you understand one another more,” he continued. “We all can be defensive sometimes in our relationships and we know we wrong but we gonna stand on it.”

Hours after Nelly’s interview went live, Ashanti stepped out at the MTV VMAs with a throwback photo of her and Nelly on her clutch bag.

The photo was taken at the 2003 Grammy Awards, where they first met.

Speaking to TODAY on the red carpet, the singer showed off the bag and explained: “This is where we first exchanged numbers. I was like, ‘Oh, this would be cute.'”

“Everything is lining up in the universe. So I’m happy.”

Nelly and Ashanti first sparked reconciliation rumours in April, when they attended a fight night in Las Vegas together.

Last month, the pair also posted a video of them singing along to Usher’s Nice & Slow on social media.

Nelly moved on with Shantel Jackson in 2015, but they split in 2021 after six years together.