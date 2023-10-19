Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Travis Kelce ‘buys multi-million dollar mansion for extra privacy’ amid Taylor Swift romance

Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

Travis Kelce has reportedly bought a multi-million dollar mansion.

According to TMZ, the NFL star purchased a $6million mansion in Kansas City in a “desperate bid” to secure more privacy amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

It is understood that the luxury property is located in a gated community, and it holds 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.

It also features a  waterfall, a mini golf course and a tennis court.

Travis has dominated headlines ever since he was first romantically linked to Taylor last month.

On Saturday night, the couple finally went public with their relationship, as they were spotted holding hands while enjoying a date night in New York.

Travis recently revealed he’s trying to navigate the newfound attention from the media and paparazzi.

He told reporters: “It comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason.”

“You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

Ad
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us