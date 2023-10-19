Travis Kelce ‘buys multi-million dollar mansion for extra privacy’ amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce has reportedly bought a multi-million dollar mansion.

According to TMZ, the NFL star purchased a $6million mansion in Kansas City in a “desperate bid” to secure more privacy amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

It is understood that the luxury property is located in a gated community, and it holds 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.

🚨 | Travis Kelce buys new $6 MILLION mansion for ‘extra privacy’ while dating Taylor Swift. — The mansion has a swimming pool, waterfall and mini golf course. pic.twitter.com/HPYdBBSpTz — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) October 19, 2023

It also features a waterfall, a mini golf course and a tennis court.

Travis has dominated headlines ever since he was first romantically linked to Taylor last month.

On Saturday night, the couple finally went public with their relationship, as they were spotted holding hands while enjoying a date night in New York.

Travis Kelce has bought a new $6 million mansion in a gated community amid privacy concerns, TMZ reports. Sources tell TMZ that his old house had become too accessible and had paparazzi parked outside over the weekend waiting to catch any shots of him and Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/qXzI0de0qL — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 19, 2023

Travis recently revealed he’s trying to navigate the newfound attention from the media and paparazzi.

He told reporters: “It comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason.”

“You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”