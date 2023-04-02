The best TV shows joining Netflix this week

We’ve listed our top picks for what to watch on Netflix this week.

The streaming giant are adding a host of new TV shows to their platform in the coming days – including a music documentary, a comedy drama series, and a brand new dating show.

Take a look:

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman, this all-access film will see Lewis Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career.

The film will give fans a glimpse into his personal life and defining year, his struggle to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet.

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now will join Netflix on Wednesday, April 5.

BEEF

A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.

BEEF, a comedy drama series, is joining Netflix on Thursday, April 6.

IRL – In Real Love

Four singles. Multiple connections. One real love. Will they be able to find their one true love?

This brand new dating series joins Netflix on Thursday, April 6.

Transatlantic

Two Americans and their allies form a scrappy rescue operation in 1940 Marseilles to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during WWII.

Transatlantic joins Netflix on Friday, April 7.