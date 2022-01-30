The best TV shows and movies joining Netflix this week

We’ve rounded up our top picks of TV shows and movies joining Netflix in the week ahead.

From a brand new true crime series, to new seasons of some of our favourite shows, here’s what to watch on the streaming giant over the next few days:

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 15)

Season fifteen of the hit sitcom It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia joins Netflix on Tuesday, February 1.

Meet The Parents

Greg Focker (played by Ben Stiller) decides to spend a weekend with his girlfriend’s parents before proposing to her.

However, her father (Robert De Niro) instantly dislikes Greg, which makes his stay far worse than he imagined.

Meet the Parents joins Netflix on Tuesday, February 1.

The Tinder Swindler

Netflix’s new true-crime documentary, The Tinder Swindler, is set to shed light on the dangers of online dating.

Brought to us by the makers of Don’t F**k With Cats, the film tells the real-life story of ‘Tinder Swindler’ Shimon Hayut, who conned millions from women he met through the dating app.

The documentary will feature three of his victims – Cecilie Fjellhoy, Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjoholm.

The Tinder Swindler joins Netflix on Wednesday, February 2.

Murderville

Eccentric detective Terry Seattle teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars to investigate a series of murders in this improvisational crime comedy.

Murderville joins Netflix on Thursday, February 3.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)

Sweet Magnolias is centered around three childhood best friends in a small South Carolina town who shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career and family.

Season two of the drama series joins Netflix on Friday, February 4.