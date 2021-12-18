The best TV shows and movies joining Netflix next week

Next week is Christmas week, and it’s the perfect time to cosy up on the couch and watch some TV.

We have rounded up some of the best shows and movies joining Netflix in the coming days, including a brand new season of Emily In Paris.

Take a look:

Emily In Paris (Season 2)

Season two of Emily In Paris lands on Netflix on Wednesday, December 22.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.”

“After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

Your Home Made Perfect

Hosted by Angela Scanlon, this makeover show uses virtual reality to enable people to see what their future homes could look like, before it’s built for real.

Your Home Made Perfect joins Netflix on Wednesday, December 22.

Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and more Hollywood names star in Don’t Look Up.

The comedy/disaster movie tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.

Don’t Look Up comes to Netflix on December 24, and will be in select cinemas from December 10.

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Tom Hanks stars as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

After a jaded magazine writer (played by Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about kindness, love and forgiveness from America’s most beloved neighbor.

The film joins Netflix on Saturday, December 25.

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Comedian Jimmy Carr finds humour in the darkest of places.

This stand-up special features his dry, sardonic wit and some jokes he considers to be career enders.

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material joins Netflix on December 25.

24 Hours in A&E

Cameras film around the clock in some of Britain’s busiest A&E departments, where stories of life, love and loss unfold every day in this Channel 4 series.

24 Hours in A&E joins Netflix on December 25.