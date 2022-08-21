The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week

There are plenty of new TV shows and movies joining Netflix in the coming days.

This week’s line-up includes a binge-worthy reality series, a new comedy film starring Kevin Hart, and a documentary on one of the most contentious deals in football history.

Take a look:

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1

Born out of the playgrounds of New York City, the “And 1 Mixtape Tour” took streetball to the masses, challenging convention and picking up a team of basketball misfits along the way.

The Rise and Fall of AND1 traces the journey of how three young friends with a dream of bringing greater acclaim to the game they loved, connected with the underground artform of streetball, and ended up flipping the billion-dollar basketball industry on its head.

It joins Netflix on Tuesday, August 23.

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Through raw, revealing footage and interviews with fugitive tech pioneer John McAfee, this documentary uncovers new layers of his wild years on the run.

It joins Netflix on Wednesday, August 24.

Selling The OC

The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves.

Get ready for a lot of drama in this Selling Sunset spin-off series, which joins Netflix on Wednesday, August 24.

The Figo Affair: The Transfer that Changed Football

This documentary spotlights one of the most contentious deals in football history and the extraordinary player at the center of the storm: Luís Figo.

The Figo Affair: The Transfer that Changed Football joins Netflix on Thursday, August 25.

Me Time

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall star in this comedy film.

Me Time joins Netflix on Friday, August 26.

Partner Track

Described as ‘Sex and the City meets Suits’, Partner Track follows Ingrid Yun, an idealistic young lawyer who struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm.

The show is based on the highly-acclaimed novel by the same name, written by American novelist Helen Wan.

It joins Netflix on Friday, August 26.