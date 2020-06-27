The new editions to the streaming service will keep you entertained for hours

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in July

Netflix has been our main source of sanity over the lockdown period, offering hundreds of movies and shows to keep us entertained.

And July’s line-up of new releases doesn’t disappoint – as it includes the The Kissing Booth sequel, season 2 of Derry Girls, and a brand new wedding show from the creators of Queer Eye.

Here are our top picks for next month’s Netflix releases:

Say I Do – July 1st

If you’re a fan of Queer Eye or Say Yes To The Dress, we may have found your newest obsession.

Say I Do is a brand new show that helps organise surprise weddings – following experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini as they help couples pull off their dream wedding in less than a week.

The catch? One person in the couple is left completely in the dark until just a few days before their big day.

If the trailer is anything to go off, expect a heart-warming, tear-jerking and feel-good series that will have you planning your own dream wedding.

Unsolved Mysteries – July 1st

Fans of true crime documentaries will have a new series to binge from July 1st.

Brought to Netflix by the producers of Stranger Things, this new series invites viewers to “follow the clues and solve the cases” in a collection of unsolved crimes and paranormal encounters.

Season 1 of the show will contain twelve episodes, with the first six being released on July 1st.

The synopsis says the cases will be “rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.”

The Baby-Sitters Club – July 3rd

Based on the best-selling book series by the same name, this new show follows the friendships and adventures of five young girls as they start their own babysitting business.

Brought to you by the writers of Broadcity and Glow, the show fits into the emerging genre of ’90s nostalgia.

The ten-part series brings together young girls of different backgrounds, personalities and opinions who bond over their business and become best friends.

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone also appears in the show as a single mother.

Stateless – July 8th

This limited drama series is about four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention centre in the middle of the Australian desert.

The six-part series, created by Cate Blanchett, will highlight border control policies and immigrant rights.

The series is inspired by real events, sharing devastating personal stories told from their differing points of view.

Derry Girls (Season 2) – July 9th

Season 2 of the hit comedy show will be released on Netflix on the 9th of July.

Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James will return to our screens as they navigate their teen years during the end of the Troubles in Derry, all under the watchful eye of Sister Michael.

Season 1 of the award-winning show was picked up by Netflix in 2018, and it was the most watched series in Northern Ireland since modern records began in 2002.

Production of season 3 was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but until then we’ll have six new episodes to enjoy on the streaming service.

Down To Earth with Zac Efron – July 10th

Down to Earth with Zac Efron premieres July 10 and follows the actor around the world as he searches for healthy, sustainable ways to live — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/KZ6jD8knGL — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 24, 2020

Zac Efron stars in his own Netflix series where he travels the world with well-being expert Darin Olien.

This feel-good documentary will follow the pair as they search for healthy and sustainable ways to live.

Netflix have yet to release a trailer for the show, but they did release some sneak-peek photographs of what to expect.

They include Zac Efron examining bees and the star sitting shirtless while looking out at a beautiful blue sea. Need we say more?

The Kissing Booth 2 – July 24th

The sequel to the hit movie The Kissing Booth will see Joey King return to our screens as Elle, as she navigates her relationship with Noah (Jacob Elordi).

The movie sees Noah move across the country for college, while Elle stays behind in California to finish high school.

The movie is set to be one of the biggest films to hit Netflix this summer, featuring new characters and potential new love interests.

While the official trailer is yet to be released, you can watch the teaser clip above.

Last Chance U (Season 5) – July 28th

The final season of this docu-series takes viewers to Oakland, California to follow the Laney Eagles College JUCO football team.

Viewers will watch the players both on and off the field, as they battle injuries, stress, and personal demons.

Coaching legend John Beam leads the team in an emotional behind-the-scenes look at the world of college football.

Following the last season of the show, Netflix have announced a spin-off for 2021 focusing on basketball.