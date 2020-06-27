The couple confirmed the exciting news on Instagram

Dermot O’Leary and wife Dee announce the birth of their first child

Dermot O’Leary and his wife Dee Koppang have announced the birth of their first child.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, June 23.

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, Dermot shared a photo of their son’s personalised baby grow.

He wrote: “Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary… We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby!”

“A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz,” Dermot continued.

“Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble… cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x.”

The new parents are yet to reveal their son’s name, but for the moment they’re calling him after his double-barrelled surname, Koppang O’Leary.

Dermot and Dee announced they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post back in February.