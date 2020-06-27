The Dublin Pride parade was supposed to take place this weekend

Irish stars celebrate Pride at home after cancellation of Dublin parade

A host of Irish stars are celebrating Pride at home this weekend.

Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride were supposed to host their annual parade in Dublin’s city centre this weekend, but they were forced to cancel plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram this morning, social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh posted a special message about Pride.

He wrote: “Happy pride! Remembering and giving thanks to all the trans people of colour who helped kick this thing off. We j’grá you 💙 And thank you to all the gorge allies – we see you and value you so much.”

Fellow social media star James Patrice also dressed up as his alter ego ‘Malahide Woman’ to film a hilarious music video with his family to mark Pride weekend.

He captioned the post: “HAPPY PRIDE GIRLIES 🌈 Pride for Malahide Woman is many things – predominantly getting one up on Celine 😏”

“But it’s also about the courage it takes to be your true authentic self, the courage to celebrate how far the LGBTQ+ community has come and the role EVERY doll has to stand up for those who may not have found their voice yet.”

“Once you have the courage to be you, life is just DIVINE girlies ❤️,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice) on Jun 26, 2020 at 1:51pm PDT

TV presenter Anna Daly also shared her support for Pride this weekend.

The telly host wore a Pride inspired t-shirt from Pickle London on Ireland AM this morning, and later shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram.

She wrote: “#Pride vibes continued in my #Dalyoutfit for the weekend 🌈 that’s in it. Tee is @picklelondon ❤️ Jeans @riverisland Heels @mintvelvet #pridesaturday #ootd #lotd #irelandam #irish #loveislove.”

RTÉ 2FM star Tara Stewart also wished her followers a Happy Pride today.

Sharing photos of last year’s celebrations on Instagram, the DJ wrote: “Happy PRIDE!!!! A lil throwback to last year and some of my fave pics with my chickens 🌈🏳️‍🌈”

“Big love again to the amazing and gorgeous @colinhorgan for my beautiful pride dress,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA STEWART தாரா (@tarastewartdj) on Jun 27, 2020 at 3:41am PDT

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea posted a special message to celebrate Pride this weekend too.

Sharing a “Love Is Love” quote, the rugby player encouraged his followers to donate to the Global Pride Relief Fund, to support Pride organisations around the world that have lost important financial resources due to COVID-19.

He wrote: “Happy Pride Day to all the LGBTI+ community across the world.”

Greg also shared a link to an article with information related to the lives, rights and issues affecting LGBTI+ people in Ireland.

Another well-known face to wish her followers a Happy Pride this morning was Irish influencer Grace Mongey.

Grace shared a photo of her niece decked out in Pride gear, and wrote: “Happy Pride everyone, if you are LGBTQIA+ have a great day celebrating #loveislove 🌈.”

“This little lady has 2 Mammies & is happiest most loved child I know (apart from my own of course 😜) My sister has always been open about her sexuality & has always made me proud, I’ve looked up to Mags all my life! She really is my role model,” she continued.

“I’m so happy @mags_mong & @linzi.kin found your happiness together and gave me the greatest gift of being this little rascals godmother!”

Although members of the LGBTI+ community won’t be able to come together this weekend for a Pride parade, a virtual parade is being hosted this Sunday, June 28th.

The parade will be a mix of pre-recorded and live elements with hosts, Paul Ryder and Eddie McGuinness.

Find out more information about the virtual event here.