The Best Moments from the 2024 Emmy Awards

The 75th annual Emmy Awards were finally held in LA on Monday evening.

The awards ceremony was previously postponed from September 2023 to January 15 after the writer’s strikes.

The reputable awards show saw some historic wins, nostalgic cast reunions and at times – brought a tear to our eye!

Take a look at some of our favourite moments from last night’s show:

Christina Applegate’s standing ovation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Actress Christina Applegate was met with a standing ovation when she stepped out to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

The actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.

The Dead To Me star was visibly moved to tears and said: “Oh my god, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine … Body not by Ozempic!”

Succession stars Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox share a kiss

#Succession stars Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox share a kiss after Kieran’s #Emmys win pic.twitter.com/OxlI8EZidU — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

After Kieran Culkin was announced as the winner of Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Roman Roy in HBO’s Succession, he was congratulated with a kiss from his co-star Brian Cox.

Brian portrays Kieran’s father Logan Roy in the hit show.

The actor beat out his Succession co-stars Brian and Jeremy Strong in the category, along with Jeff Bridges, Bob Odenkirk and Pedro Pascal.

Jennifer Coolidge references her iconic line in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge: “I want to thank all the evil gays.” #Emmys pic.twitter.com/WTqC3EyWh2 — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) January 16, 2024

The White Lotus actress hilariously thanked “All the evil gays” in her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

The actress’s now iconic line – “These gays are killing me”, went viral after season two of the show debuted back in 2022.

The award was her second Emmy for the role, and the latest in a long string of awards from her performance, including a Golden Globe Award, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Kieran Culkin asks his wife Jazz for more children

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

At the end of his emotional acceptance speech for the Best Actor in a Drama Series award, Kieran thanked his wife Jazz and added that he wanted more children.

Speaking about his wife he said: “Thank you for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids,” before adding, “and Jazz, I want more. You said maybe, if I win!”

The 41-year-old previously picked up the award at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choices Awards.

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy reunite



Original Grey’s cast members Katherine Heigl and Justin Chambers — who left the show in 2010 and 2020, respectively — joined former costars Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson on stage during the show.

The group presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.