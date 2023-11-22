Ad
The Best Moments From Last Year’s The Late Late Toy Show

The Late Late Toy Show 2022 Wizard of Oz medley opening performance. Host Ryan Tubridy as the Scarecrow is pictured with Louis Hanna (5) from Artane, Isabella Douglas (6) from Navan, Deborah Addeji (7) from Navan, Poppy Madden (5) from Carlow, and Ali Sheehan (10) from Carlow. Picture Andres Poveda.
Aoife Butler
The Late Late Toy Show 2022 saw Ryan Tubridy’s last year as host of the beloved Christmas broadcast.

Ryan and his army of toy-testers took to the studio to test out the hottest toys of the year and take part in a host of musical numbers.

As Friday’s show looms closer, we are taking a look back at the most heartwarming moments from The Toy Show 2022.

Picture: Andres Poveda 

Check out the best moments from last year’s broadcast below:

The epic opening number

Aspiring Garda Billy Brady

Irish footballer Caoimhin Kelleher’s sweet surprise for super fan Cealan

The iconic ride on parade

Ryan surprising hospital buddies Jack, Saoibh and Ellie-Mae with a trip to Disneyland

Emma Watson’s special message for Caitriona

Cuckoo and her band of grandchildren

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelaterte)

New besties Molly and Anastasia

The Ireland Women’s Football Team surprising Emmie on her birthday

The Toy Show returns to our screens on Friday, November 24 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.

