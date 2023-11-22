The Best Moments From Last Year’s The Late Late Toy Show

The Late Late Toy Show 2022 saw Ryan Tubridy’s last year as host of the beloved Christmas broadcast.

Ryan and his army of toy-testers took to the studio to test out the hottest toys of the year and take part in a host of musical numbers.

As Friday’s show looms closer, we are taking a look back at the most heartwarming moments from The Toy Show 2022.

Check out the best moments from last year’s broadcast below:

The epic opening number

Any one else BLOWN AWAY by that opening! 🌪🌈#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/BQyPiTtius — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022

Aspiring Garda Billy Brady

A future Garda in the making. Garda Billy keeping the people of Kilcullen safe. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/Ap9tYUsJRW — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 25, 2022

Irish footballer Caoimhin Kelleher’s sweet surprise for super fan Cealan

The iconic ride on parade

Here they come! Check out the ride on parade on this year’s #LateLateToyShow | Read more: https://t.co/zfZy2ldxw6 pic.twitter.com/0qFeBS7BSQ — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 25, 2022

Ryan surprising hospital buddies Jack, Saoibh and Ellie-Mae with a trip to Disneyland

When Saoibh and her hospital besties Jack and Ellie Mae got a Disneyland surprise ❤️✨#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/wYroQuBFhh — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022

Emma Watson’s special message for Caitriona

“You are so, special… You just try your best, you can do it.” ❤️

Catriona Kalogeraki got a shout out from her idol @EmmaWatson and in turn shared a beautiful messaage about her special ability. 👏🏼#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/jPEie0fhGu — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022

Cuckoo and her band of grandchildren

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelaterte)

New besties Molly and Anastasia

Molly & Anastasia, just one of many Irish/Ukraine friendships. ♥️ #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/aYvBYawHsl — Shapes of Grief: Training, Education & Podcast (@Shapesofgrief) November 25, 2022

The Ireland Women’s Football Team surprising Emmie on her birthday

The Irish Women’s soccer team won the hearts of the nation again when they gave Emmie O’Neill a very special surprise on the #LateLateToyShow – a trip to the World Cup in Oz! | Read more: https://t.co/zfZy2ldxw6 pic.twitter.com/u2wS2Bf0qQ — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 26, 2022

