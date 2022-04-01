The best April Fool’s day pranks from social media

In case you hadn’t noticed, today is April Fool’s Day, and people all over the world have been pranking each other for the day that’s in it.

Social media is now the main place where these jokes tend to take place, with famous faces catching out their fans with some light-hearted fun.

Take a look at some of the best April Fool’s pranks we spotted online today:

EastEnders

The much-loved soap used today to announce it’s own musical special called Adam & Eve It.

Announcing the news on Instagram, they wrote: “#EastEnders is set to be the first British Soap to broadcast an hour-long musical episode, later this year.”

“EastEnders producer, Alf Roolip has said, ‘We’re thrilled to be able to showcase the musical talents of our cast, and also to weave some brilliant songs into our characters’ stories.'”

Thankfully the show later revealed it was a prank…

Rita Simmons

Former EastEnders actress Rita Simons also tried to prank her fans into thinking she was returning to the hit soap.

We’re not sure who would have believed this joke however, as her character Roxy Mitchell was killed off the show in 2017.

Ant and Dec

Ant and Dec are natural born pranksters, so its no surprise they tried to fool their fans today by announcing the launch of their own crypto-currency called Toon Coin.

Alongside a very believable promo shot, the presenters said: “Big news! We have joined the crypto revolution and launched Toon Coin.”

“This project has been in the works for a while having started it all the way back in the early 90s! Huge thanks to Safri Pollo for making it possible. Link in our bio for more info.”

Fans weren’t convinced however, and took to the comments to point out that it was simply a prank.

Rylan

We will hand it to Rylan, his April Fool’s idea was hilarious.

Earlier today, the presenter tried to prank his fans into believing he was the new voice for Amazon’s Alexa device.

The 33-year-old shared: “CAN’T BELIEVE I’m the voice of #Alexa! Been wanting the job for ages. You can ask me so many things, ‘morning’, ‘how are you’, ‘I love you’ – whatever you want! So happy to bring #Rylexa to you all!”

Although nobody could ever fall for it, it was a pretty gas prank all the same.

Tom Daley

Olympic diver Tom Daley poked fun at his love for knitting with his April Fool’s prank today.

Taking to Instagram, Tom wrote: “So excited to launch the official #MadeWithLoveWillyWarmer.”

“With fuel prices on the up, this’ll keep your (or a loved one’s) pecker perky and piping hot all year round. It’s also completely universal!”

Tom also shared with fans the many ways a “Willy Warmer” can be worn, saying: “As a naughty necklace, as an extravagant earrings, as a beautiful headband or as a wondrous pouch or Christmas tree bauble. Buy all five and you’ve got yourself a glove!”

Nasty Gal

We still aren’t even sure if this is an April Fool’s joke or not, but we hope it is a joke for all of our sakes!

Earlier today, Nasty Gal introduced a new multi-purpose product, as it’s both a heel and a sex-toy. Yeah we really don’t know what to make of this one!

Sharing the product on Instagram, they wrote: “New product alert! Introducing our multi-use, sex toy heels. Get your O, on-the-go 🌶️ Shop at the link in stories. #NastyGalsDoItBetter.”



Amelia Dimoldenberg

The Chicken Shop Date legend and Aitch’s supposed girlfriend took to Twitter to share a fake Sky News report announcing her new role in Chicken Run: The Musical.

The comedian even had a picture of her dressed as a chicken drumstick included in the post for good measure.

If anything, Amelia should bring this show to theatres because we would definitely go see it!

Good Morning Britain

Presenter Laura Tobin pranked Good Morning Britain viewers today, and some even fell for it!

During a chat with Matthew Pottage, curator at RHS Garden Wisley, the presenter accidentally knocked over a “unique” plant.

It’s no wonder she knocked it over however as she found out it was the product of a five-year long breeding programme, and there was only one in the whole world.

The incident appeared to leave Matthew furious as he stormed off the set.

Following the prank, one viewer said: “I fell for it but wondered why no one was shocked at the same time,” while another tweeted after the show: “I fell for this one I’m afraid.”