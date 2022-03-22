The 10 most compatible celebrity couples – according to their zodiac signs

Ever wondered how many of your favorite celebrity couples are actually compatible? Well, wonder no further.

We’ve compiled a list of the most compatible celebrity couples according to their zodiac signs (in no particular order).

Take a look:

1. Zendaya (Virgo) and Tom Holland (Gemini)

We don’t need astrology to know that this iconic Spider-Man duo is obviously in love, but we thought we’d take a look at their astrological compatibility anyway.

Zendaya, 25, is a hardworking and practical Virgo, while Tom, 25, is a chatty and versatile Gemini. Both of their sun planets are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, meaning they always have loads to talk about.

The actors are not afraid of publicly expressing their affection with each other and they are each other’s biggest cheerleader. Zendaya’s Venus and Mars are at a great angle from Tom’s Pluto, which is just fancy talk for saying that this couple is not short on intensity and passion.

2. Jennifer Lopez (Leo) and Ben Affleck (Leo)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently rekindled their romance after their split in 2004.

What’s interesting is that both J-Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are loyal and confident Leos, which could be either make for an extremely chaotic relationship or an extremely good one (in their case, it’s the latter).

Both actors fully understand each other, and since Leos like to see their true selves reflected in their partners, this is a perfect match.

To top it all off, the couple also shares the same moon sign: Scorpio. This means that they emote in a similar way on a very deep level and that they have the same basic goals in life.

To sum it up, Bennifer meant for each other!

3. Meghan Markle (Leo) and Prince Harry (Virgo)

It’s no surprise that these two are compatible.

Meghan Markle, 40, is a creative and free Leo, while Prince Harry, 37, is an analytical and family-oriented Virgo.

All of Prince Harry’s energy shows that he is able to provide a secure and stable life for his family, while Meghan’s energy is put towards expressing herself and being a voice for change in the world. In this relationship, whatever one needs, the other provides.

And in a kismet aligning of their planets, this royal couple can take on any challenge that comes their way, which allows them to prioritize having fun as a family above all.

They feel most at home when they’re together, which is all any hopeless romantic could ever hope for. Their relationship was written in the stars!

4. Molly-Mae Hague (Gemini) and Tommy Fury (Taurus)

This stunning couple were the runners up on Love Island series 5, and they have gone from strength to strength since.

Molly-Mae Hague, 22, is a double Gemini with her moon in Libra and her Venus in Cancer. This all comes together to make her very chatty, indecisive, sensitive, emotional and bubbly.

On the other hand, Tommy Fury, 22, is a Taurus with his Venus in Gemini, which also makes him very chatty and indecisive. However, at the same time, his Taurus qualities make him very stubborn, ambitious and honest.

Although these two have somewhat opposite star signs, they have birthdays only two weeks apart, which means they have a type of kinship that is closely bonded by being close in age.

5. Blake Lively (Virgo) and Ryan Reynolds (Scorpio)

One of Hollywood’s favorite couples, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the definition of a dynamic duo. They’re so perfect for each other it almost hurts (not to mention they’re both just completely stunning).

Blake, 34, is a Virgo, which means that she likes to give and she thrives on organization and structure. Meanwhile, Ryan, 45, is a Scorpio, meaning he is incredibly passionate, powerful, intuitive and deep.

This Virgo-Scorpio pairing is one of the most compatible pairings around since they both highly value loyalty and commitment, and Virgo’s practicality balances out Scorpio’s devotion.

Both actors also know when to lighten the mood; they often partake in social media trolling of each other as a joke for themselves and fans to enjoy. Overall, these two are a match made in astrological heaven.

6. Millie Court (Sagittarius) and Liam Reardon (Leo)

This fire sign couple won Love Island last summer and continues to rule as the perfect couple on and off the show.

Millie Court, a wise and compassionate Sagittarius, and Liam Reardon, a driven and courageous Leo, are full of admiration and warmth for each other, which is very obvious from their time on Love Island.

Millie’s sense of justness and fairness aligns well with Liam’s sense of pride and rulership.

Since both Millie, 25, and Liam, 22, are both fire signs, they have a natural affinity for play and laughter. They will always have fun with each other, which makes for a beautiful long-term relationship.

7. Emily Blunt (Pisces) and John Krasinski (Libra)

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are couple goals.

John, a balanced and friendly Libra, and Emily, a sensitive and emotional Pisces, are an unlikely but indisputable match.

Despite Emily, 39, and John, 42, having very different individual communication styles, they have a perfect harmony.

Emily’s Mercury and John’s Mars allow the couple to be able to talk things out and solve any conflicts (although fights are very rare for them since neither Pisces nor Libra likes conflict).

The Quiet Place actors ground each other, which allows for a stable home and the opportunity to grow emotionally together. These two make us truly believe in love!

8. Mila Kunis (Leo) and Ashton Kutcher (Aquarius)

This couple is living proof that opposites attract.

Mila Kunis is a double Leo, meaning she is fiery and creative. Ashton Kutcher is a quadruple Aquarius, meaning he is cool and intellectual. Their sun signs are directly opposite each other, meaning they basically have nothing in common – which in this case, is a very good thing.

Mila, 38, and Ashton, 44, constantly learn from each other, and they are able to accept each other for who they are, which brings balance and excitement to their marriage.

Each of their signs are constantly working on ways they can make each other happy. Since Ashton’s moon is positioned opposite Mila’s sun, he most likely felt at home with her from the moment he met her.

They are connected in drive and ambition, they share the same dreams, and they just naturally gravitate towards each other. They just get each other, which is all you could ever hope for in a relationship, right?

9. Chloe Burrows (Libra) and Toby Aromolaran (Pisces)

We already know that Libra and Pisces are an unlikely but successful pair, and Love Island stars Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran only prove it even further.

Although these two signs have different vibes that don’t always connect, these reality stars work together extremely well. Toby’s gentle Pisces nature is transfixed with Chloe’s bubbly air sign nature.

Chloe, 26, likes to make everything harmonious and romantic, and this desire for loveliness quickly turns into leadership, which Toby, 23, is more than happy to go along with.

These two have loads of fun together, which is evident from their time on Love Island, and they draw out the most flirtatious and compatible aspects of their signs. So things are looking good for this couple!

10. Eva Mendes (Pisces) and Ryan Gosling (Scorpio)

Did we save the best for last? Possibly.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are both water signs, meaning they have a sweet and magical connection and align extremely well.

The main aspect of their relationship is that they can connect deeply on an emotional level. Ryan, 41, is difficult and hard to open up as a Scorpio, but Eva, 48, can easily break through his boundaries as a Pisces.

Eva is a compassionate soul that can handle the Scorpio’s deep emotions. Likewise, Ryan is able to recognize the emotional side of Eva and help her make objective decisions in life.

They consistently like to do things together, whether it be traveling together or just exploring themselves as individuals. They’re both kind, compassionate and charming, and get along like a house on fire.