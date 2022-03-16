St. Patrick’s Day events taking place across Dublin

St, Patrick’s Day takes place this Thursday, March 17.

After long two years, we are finally able to head out and celebrate the patron saint of Ireland by attending parades, markets and gigs.

Here’s some of events taking place in Dublin for Paddy’s Day:

The Dublin city parade

The Dublin city parade returns for its usual route from Parnell Square to St Stephen’s Green this Thursday from 12pm to 2pm.

Hollywood actor John C Reilly will be the international guest of honour at the parade, while Olympic athletes Kellie Harington and Ellen Keane share Grand Marshall duties.

This year’s parade is set to be one of the best yet, with hundreds of performers, musicians, designers, choreographers, pageant engineers and artists set to take part.

Festival Quarter

Head over to the National Museum of Ireland, Collins’s Barracks in Dublin 7 this Paddy’s Week for some jam-packed celebrations.

The historic grounds will transform into to a day-to-night urban festival for all, featuring a comedy tent, story yurt, relaxation areas and a 3,000-capacity outdoor main stage.

Festival Quarter is free for all ages from 12pm to 6pm, however after 6pm the events will be strictly over 18’s.

Lyra, Soulé and Bobby Arlo will be performing a free gig from 7pm tonight, Mo Cultivation will perform at 7.30pm on Thursday, and their will be a comedy show from Neil Delamere, Damian Clark, Julie Jay and Grace Mulvey at 7.30pm on Thursday.

You can also purchase tickets for Damien Dempsey’s gig on Friday at 7pm, Le Boom and Glasshouse Orchestra’s concert at 7pm on Saturday, and the live comedy show from Eric Lawlor, Kevin McGahern, Andrea Farrell, Steve Bennett and Emma Doran on Saturday at 7pm.

Festival Quarter is just a short walk from the city centre and is easily accessible by Luas and bus, so be sure to check it out this weekend!

Irish Food and Craft Village

Festival Quarter will also be home to the Irish Food and Craft Village this week.

Visitors can expect some of Ireland’s best food trucks such as Lala Poutine, Bad Boys BBQ, Fire and Food, the Brew Crew Café and many more.

While of course visitors can expect amazing food, they can also catch a look at the arts and crafts that will be on display.

City Funfair

Custom House Quay will be the perfect place to bring the kids after the parade.

The funfair will be for all ages and will be open from 11am-9pm, Thursday to Saturday, and 12 noon-8pm on Sunday.

The fair will stay open till March 20.

Brewer’s Feast

Brewer’s Feast supper club is running Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm.

The Guinness Storehouse is the venue for the event with admission costing €90.

You will be treated to a unique dining experience, with excellent dishes and great beer, along with spoken word performances from Feli Speaks, Sorcha Richardson and Carrie Baxter.

Harbour2Harbour Walk

Aware’s Harbour2Harbour walk is back again this St Patrick’s Day!

The walk gives you the option to begin the 26km trek in either Howth or Dún Laoghaire.

Each participant receives a free t-shirt and there will be a halfway mark at Dublin Port Company’s public plaza.

Local parades

Here’s a list of local parades you can attend this Paddy’s Day:

Swords – 11am

Lusk – 1:30pm

Skerries – 3pm

Rush – 1pm

Balbriggan – 2pm

Blanchardstown – 12pm

Saggart/Rathcoole – 2pm

Lucan – 3pm

Clondalkin – 2:30pm

Palmerstown – 3pm

Tallaght’s parade will not be going ahead this year, while Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council are holding a parade with live entertainment, food trucks and face painting for children, from 2pm in Stepaside Village.