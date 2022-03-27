Spotlight On: Psychic medium to the stars Fiona Faery

For this week’s Spotlight On feature, we spoke to psychic medium to the stars Fiona Faery.

Fiona first discovered her ability to connect with loved-ones in spirit as a young child, and she has been using her gift to provide comfort and peace to others since.

She is best known for her insightful oracle, romance, and tarot card readings, and there is currently a two-year wait for her highly sought-after services.

In her exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the 3rd generation Psychic Medium spoke about her incredible abilities, how she deals with sceptics, her hopes to have her own TV show, and what you can get from one of her readings.

Read our full exclusive chat with Fiona below:

Tell us a bit about yourself and the different readings you provide.

My name is Fiona Faery. I am a Psychic Medium based in Dundalk Co. Louth. I am 3rd generation Psychic Medium, as my great grandmother read the tea leaves. I absolutely adore what I do.

My life’s mission here is to give evidence that our loved ones live on in Spirit and to provide empowerment through my psychic readings. I use Oracle cards, romance cards and tarot cards in my Psychic readings. I give insight and guidance into your life about the current life lesson you are facing. I will not do death or diagnosis. Whereas my Mediumship sittings connect my clients with their loved ones in Spirit and provide validation of life after death. I give names, passing conditions, personalities and messages from Spirit to their loved ones.

It’s an honour to do what I do. It’s an equivalent of punching a hole through grief, as I provide evidence that we truly do live on.

When did you first discover your ability to connect with loved ones in spirit?

I have had this ability since I was a young child, where I could see energy and I could sense things. Accordingly, as I grew older, I realized that I could feel and see things that other people couldn’t.

I purchased my first deck as a young teenager. Then in my early 20s, I began to join spiritual circles and psychic development circles to develop my abilities further.

What ways do you experience/receive information from the other side?

In Mediumship, we speak about the CLAIRS. These are the abilities of; Clairsentience / clear feeling, Claircognizance / clear knowing, Clairaudience / clear hearing, Clearalliance / clear smelling, Clairgustance / clear tasting and Clairvoyance / clear seeing.

I have all of these abilities, which is why I teach as well. I use a combination of all these abilities when I am connecting with Spirit. I may see an image of somebody, if I would see an image of my dad, for somebody’s dad in Spirit (Clairvoyance). I might smell tobacco (Clearalliance), if they were a smoker. I might feel they were quite a loud person (Clairsentience). In my mind, I will begin to hear names (Clairaudience), so it happens all at once.

Just imagine if you were in a supermarket and you were thinking bread, milk and cheese etc. For me, it would be John, dad, cancer etc. that I will hear in my head and get the senses. It’s all my senses working together to be able to deliver the most accurate message I can possibly, to my client.

What is the main message you have gotten from those who have transitioned?

I feel one of the main messages I receive from Spirit is that they are at peace. There is no suffering in Spirit whatsoever. We shed our ego when we crossover to Spirit. Our ego is full of anger, spite, paranoia, resentment, fear etc. That dies with the body, and we pass into an energy of unconditional love. There is nothing but love in that space. You cannot disturb Spirit if you tried.

Our loved ones in Spirit are always trying to give us signs that they are around us. It could be that Robin you see in the garden. It could be the white feather. It could be a song that comes on the radio. It’s very ordinary and at the same time, very unique and very personal to the person that is receiving those signs.

I’m sure you have experienced a lot of strange and surreal things in your lifetime – is there any moment in particular that stands out to you?

One of the more amazing and one of the funnier things that happened to me was, I was reading for this skeptical lady once. I had picked up that her dad was giving her a Robin. She said, ‘well a Robin is a very common garden bird and everybody has a Robin’! At that exact moment a Robin hit my reading room window. The two of us jumped in our seats! A Robin literally was at the window and flying at the window. I was absolutely speechless. I just looked at her and she looked at me and said, ‘well that’s me told’!

There have been times when I have been giving a client evidence, it could be a song and the song could play. It could be a rainbow and a rainbow would appear in the sky. There are so many things that have happened while I’ve been giving clients readings. It’s just even more beautiful evidence for them and the validation that their loved ones are truly with them.

There have been moments where my clients have picked up on smells around them during readings, or things have happened immediately after the sitting. That is Spirit just giving further proof and validation that we live on. There are so many different stories. I feel very honored to be able to hold such sacred space, to do what I love and love what I do so much.

You once filmed a documentary for TG4 about Psychic Mediums. Would you like to do another TV show about your work?

I would dearly love to do an Irish TV show that would be focusing on Irish Mediumship, or any aspects of Irish Mediumship. It is not explored in this country. We currently tend to look towards the UK and America, when there is so much talent in this country. I really would love the opportunity to do more work in TV and radio, if I got the chance.

I did radio for 10 years. I just feel like I would really like to do more TV now, as I feel I’m very passionate about providing evidence of life after death and adore empowering my clients. I also feel that us Irish Mediums have a fantastic, twisted sense of humor and we are nothing like the UK mediums.

There’s a warmth and empathy and a really funny wit, that is uniquely Irish. We come from a very rich heritage of Mystics within our own country. It would be lovely to draw on that, but also for it to be shown on Irish television.

Do many sceptics attend your readings? What would you say to people who doubt

your abilities?

There will always be sceptics who doubt what I do. As nobody has fully come back from the dead to completely explain what it is like in the afterlife. All I get are impressions, emotions and feelings from those in Spirit.

I cannot explain how I am able to receive this. I just know that when I have relayed the evidence and the names, it has all made sense. I would have absolutely no way of knowing any of this information. I now just completely trust and accept who I am and what I do.

As regard sceptics, I don’t mind sceptics. I feel that’s perfectly natural. However, if you are cynical, that will absolutely destroy your reading. I really wouldn’t waste your money going for sitting if you are cynical, as you will be looking to catch your reader out, or you will be just completely uncooperative in a sitting. A reader only needs you to say yes or no and a validation that what they are saying is correct, as we are only human!

For those who believe, no proof is necessary and for those who don’t, none is ever enough! I feel it takes all kinds in this world. I would respect everybody’s belief systems, but if people don’t necessarily believe in what I do, then I wouldn’t go for reading. You are already bringing that bias into a sitting which can affect the energy of a sitting. However, if you’re skeptical but open to it, absolutely.

Just to be open is the most important thing you can be, when going to a sitting. Other than that, I feel if you are being misleading, or giving false names, or any of that kind of nonsense, you’re just wasting my time and your own.

How many people are currently on your waiting list?

My waiting list unfortunately, is extensive. I am booked out for the next two years. My 2024 dates are coming up in August, the diary will open for that. I have a waiting list of over 400 at last count, so the waiting list is also closed.

I produce so much free content on my YouTube, Instagram and tick tock. All the socials are there. I do daily card readings on my Instagram page. It is primarily there to give people a giggle, a smile and hopefully to brighten their day, as that really is my mission in life.

What do you hope people take away from readings with you?

I hope people will come away with a sense of peace and a sense of empowerment from my readings. From my Mediumship sittings, I hope they come away with the love that Spirit have for them, and validation that their loved ones are at peace. From my Psychic Card readings, to give them guidance with their life decisions, the path they are currently on. To give empowerment and remind them of their personal power.

Everything I do, is to facilitate that space. I feel in Ireland, it is very difficult when we are on a spiritual journey to find that guidance and to find someone that can hold that space for this also. I sometimes feel us intuitives have a very strong role, as we can act as a facility service. I would recommend a lot of my clients to either get help, in terms of, refer them on to either therapists, or doctors, or counselors etc.

Us Mediums are not an alternative to registered medical professionals, nor should we ever be confused with that. We provide a channel and a linking path to help people, as I feel sometimes people are too ashamed, or nervous to consult mental health services. I feel it’s a good referral point for that. It’s also very connected for spiritual guidance, where they are currently and just to let them know that they’re not on their own. Everything about their life right now is significant and to acknowledge the changes that are happening in their lives. I feel it is a relief for someone when you hold that space for them.

Ultimately, you have the power to control your life. You are the one who has to make decisions, all I can do is give you your options. After a reading you can go out that door and go left and right, it still is your free will, which you can choose to do whatever you want with.

