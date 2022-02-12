New TV shows and films to watch on Netflix this weekend

Looking for something new to watch this weekend?

Netflix have just added these TV shows and films to their platform, so get binge-watching!

Here’s what is new on the streaming giant:

Inventing Anna

In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well.

But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?

Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

The series, starring Julia Garner, is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler.

Catching Killers: Season 2

The detectives who captured the BTK Killer and other notoriously brutal murderers recount the brave actions and burdens behind their investigations.

Until Life Do Us Part

Three generations of a family living together in an idyllic villa juggle the demands of their wedding planning business and their own personal crises.

Love Is Blind: Season 2

A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?

Toy Boy: Season 2

As Hugo investigates the bombing, he and his friends deal with a new pair of adversaries and a fresh set of challenges at work.

Tall Girl 2

After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (played by Ava Michelle) is no longer just the “tall girl” – she’s popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year’s school musical.

But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

Bigbug

Android chefs. Drone security. Robot overlords. The future looks bright until the cracks show and the AI uprising begins in this sci-fi comedy.

Disenchantment: Part 4

The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment.

The mystery of Dreamland’s origins – and the stakes for its future – become ever clearer as our trio – and King Zøg – find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate.

Separated at the end of Part III, the heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes.

They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.