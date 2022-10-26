New rich list reveals highest earning I’m A Celeb contestants

A new Instagram rich list has revealed the highest earning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants.

The hit show is set to make its highly anticipated return to the Australian Jungle next month, after travel restrictions forced ITV to film the series at Gwrych Castle in Wales for the past two years.

The line-up for this season has not yet been announced, but a host of famous faces have been linked to the show – including Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and radio DJ Chris Moyles.

I’m A Celeb has seen a host of huge names compete in bushtucker trials since its inception back in 2002.

To celebrate the upcoming series, NetVoucherCodes.co.uk has compiled a list of the ten highest earning contestants by what they were paid per hour.

Take a look:

Noel Edmonds

According to NetVoucherCodes.co.uk, Noel Edmonds is I’m A Celeb’s highest earning contestant.

The Deal or No Deal presenter lasted just nine days in the jungle as he was first to be voted off.

However, he earned a reported £2,777.78 per hour, bringing his grand total to an eye-watering £600,000.

Katie Price

Katie Price returned to I’m A Celeb in 2009, after her original stint on the show back in 2004.

The reality star quit the show after the public repeatedly nominated her to take part in bushtucker trials.

She is said to have earned £450,000 for her appearance on the show, which works out as £2,678.57 per hour.

Richard Madeley

Richard Madeley took part in the most recent series of I’m A Celeb, which was filmed in Gwrych Castle, Wales in 2021.

The 66-year-old was the first to leave the show due to health reasons.

He reportedly made £1,666.67 per hour, which amounted to £200,000 in total.

Caitlyn Jenner

According to NetVoucherCodes.co.uk, Caitlyn Jenner was the highest paid contestant on the 2019 series, and second highest earner of all time, with a grand total of £500,000.

The Olympian is said to have earned £1,041.67 per hour.

Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp was crowned the King of the Jungle back in 2018.

The retired professional footballer was a fan-favourite campmate, who earned 100% in each of the bushtucker trials he took part in.

He is said to have earned £946.97 per hour, amounting to £500,000.

Ian Wright

Ian Wright took part in the 2019 series of I’m A Celeb.

The retired professional footballer earned £400,000 for his appearance on the show by placing eighth.

This works out as £925.93 per hour.

Amir Khan

Amir Khan appeared on the show back in 2017.

It is rumoured that the professional boxer is set to appear in the upcoming I’m A Celeb All Stars spin-off.

The fan-favourite camper reportedly earned himself a cool £833.33 per hour on the show, amounting to £400,000.

Adam Woodyatt

Adam Woodyatt appeared on the latest series of I’m A Celeb, which was filmed in Gwrych Castle, Wales last year.

The EastEnders legend placed sixth on the show before being eliminated by the public’s vote.

He is said to have earned £744.05 per hour, amounting in £250,000.

Mo Farah

Mo Farah partook in I’m A Celeb during its first stint in Gwrych Castle, Wales back in 2020.

The Olympian reached fifth place, disappointing fans who willed him to reach the final.

He reportedly earned £694.44 per hour on the show, which amounted in £300,000.

Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay reached an impressive third place in the 2020 series of I’m A Celeb.

According to NetVoucherCodes.co.uk, the Family Fortunes presenter earned £250,000 for his time on the show, which works out as £520.83 per hour.