Meet the richest Irish people in the world – according to Forbes

Forbes’ 2023 list of the world’s billionaires was released on Tuesday, with 2,640 people globally having a ten-figure fortune.

Bernard Arnault, head of luxury goods giant LVMH, overtook Elon Musk as the world’s richest person – having amassed a fortune of $211 billion.

According to Forbes, there are nine Irish billionaires – who are all male – and are worth a combined $36.2 billion, which is down on the $54.8 billion they were worth the previous year.

#1 – Shapoor Mistry

Ireland’s richest man Shapoor Mistry, who is a new entrant to Forbes’ Billionaires List, is the 332nd richest person in the world.

Last year, Shapoor inherited his the 157-year-old engineering and construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji Group from his father.

His younger brother Cyrus, who passed away last year, had been the chairman of Tata Sons for four years until October 2016; the family’s biggest asset is an 18.4% stake in the business (which is valued at $128 billion).

Shapoor, who is based in Mumbai, is worth an eye-watering $7 billion, compared to his father’s $15 billion worth last year.

Shapoor Mistry quits from Indian Hotels board https://t.co/0K1W6gIRm8 pic.twitter.com/oDHMmPGBS9 — Blackfox Financial (@blackfoxindia) April 25, 2017

#2 – John Grayken

John Grayken, who is Ireland’s second richest man, has an estimated worth of $6.3 billion.

The 66-year-old is the founder of Dallas-based private equity business Lone Star Funds.

The Boston-born businessman was worth an estimated $6.5 billion last year.

#3 – John and Patrick Collison

Brothers John and Patrick Collison are ranked at joint third on the list of Irish billionaires.

The Limerick natives are worth an estimated $5.5 billion, ranking at 466th overall.

Their online company Stripe raised $6.5 billion in funding last month, raising its value to $50 billion.

Story of two Irish brothers as a successful entrepreneur owned one of the richest start-up business in the world. They jointly owned an online payment service company known as stripe founded since 2009. John and Patrick Collison are still under age of 35 The lessons I realized pic.twitter.com/9mMGm5b3Pd — Koredeh | Marketing💵📈 (@ibrahimkorede01) April 4, 2023

#4 – Denis O’Brien

Denis O’Brien has ranked at 1,104 on Forbes’ Billionaires List.

The 64-year-old, who is the founder and chairman of Digicel, is worth an estimated $2.7 billion.

In 2000, he sold Esat Telecom Group to British Telecom for $2.8 billion, and in 2019 he sold his stake in Independent News & Media to Mediahuis.

just two years ago, Denis sold Communicorp to Bauer Media.

Denis O’Brien must pull another rabbit from the hat to control Digicel, the company he built. Visit the link to read more:https://t.co/wFV3GMe17Q@DIGICELJamaica#OTBusiness #Telecommunications #Debt #Jamaica — OUR TODAY (@Our_Today_News) April 2, 2023

#5 – John Dorrance III

John Dorrance III is heir to the Campbell’s Soup business.

His grandfather John T Dorrance invented Campbell’s condensed soup.

Ranking at 1,168, John is worth an estimated $2.6 billion.

On November 11, 1873 John T. Dorrance was born. He invented condensed soup & was president of Campbell Soup, 1914-1930. pic.twitter.com/74saqICm4h — GrubAmericana (@GrubAmericana) November 11, 2020

#6 – John Armitage

British-born John Armitage became an Irish citizen five years ago.

The 63-year-old, who is founder and investment manager of Egerton Capital, is worth an estimated $2.3 billion.

John ranks 1,312 in Forbes’ Billionaires List.

#7 – Dermot Desmond

Dermot Desmond was the only financier who saw his estimated worth grow – from $2.1 to $2.2 billion.

The 72-year-old ranks at 1,368 on Forbes Billionaires’ List.

He has an estimated worth of $2.2 billion.

Dermot Desmond is worth £2.2b according to Forbes https://t.co/eNkDafZIgs pic.twitter.com/GLdrM1fXgK — Celtic SC ©®™ (@Celtic67Fins72) March 30, 2023

#8 – Eugene Murtagh

Eugene Murtagh founded building material manufacturer Kingspan Group in 1965.

The 80-year-old ranks at 1,434 on Forbes Billionaires’ List.

He has an estimated worth of $2.1 billion.

Eugene Murtagh raises €44.5 million from Kingspan share sale https://t.co/RIyrPEbNK3 via @IrishTimesBiz — Irish Times Business (@IrishTimesBiz) May 17, 2019