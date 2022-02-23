Kourtney Kardashian shares her ‘go-to’ salad recipe

Kourtney Kardashian has shared the recipe for her go-to salad.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been on a dairy and gluten-free diet for years, and she often shares her favourite, healthy recipes on her lifestyle platform Poosh.

The 42-year-old recently swapped her signature salad (made with hard-boiled eggs, avocado, tomato and mozzarella balls) for a brand new, all-green dish.

According to an article on her Poosh website, the mother-of-three eats this new salad every week.

Check out the recipe below:

INGREDIENTS

Dressing

1/4 cup of fresh-squeezed organic lemon juice (approximately 2-3 lemons)

1 teaspoon regular organic mustard

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar or rice vinegar

Salt and pepper (to taste) Salad

1 cup fresh organic romaine lettuce

2 fresh organic carrots, shredded

2 organic Persian cucumbers or 1 organic fresh cucumber, sliced

1 large ripe avocado

1/2 cup organic chicken breast, seasoned with salt, lemon pepper, and the juice of half an orange *optional (Kourt does it without chicken now) Optional: add sunflowers seeds, fresh cherry tomatoes, shredded almonds, or other toppings. INSTRUCTIONS 1) Grill the seasoned chicken.

2) Add greens, carrots, cucumbers, and grilled chicken to plate.

3) Mix dressing ingredients and serve on the side.

4) Slice avocado to top the salad.

5) Serve and enjoy.