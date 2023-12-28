Irish stars who got engaged in 2023

There’s been a lot of happy news in the world of showbiz this year.

As we near the end of the year, we’ve compiled a list of all the Irish stars who have gotten engaged in 2023.

Take a look:

Ciara O’Doherty

Blogger Ciara O’Doherty rang in 2023 in the best way, as her boyfriend Yoseph Sheridan proposed while they were in Sydney, Austalia.

She took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to share the happy news with her 175k followers, by posting a video of the couple counting down to the New Year together.

They then kiss in front of a backdrop of fireworks, before Yoseph pulled out of the kiss to get down on one knee and propose.

Ciara captioned the post: “A new years we’ll never forget 💍 Here’s to forever with you ❤️ #nye.”

Niamh O’Sullivan

Influencer Niamh O’Sullivan got engaged to her boyfriend David in January.

She shared the news with her 107k Instagram followers at the time, writing: “If I’m dreaming, don’t wake me up! 💍 @davidmbutler13 🤍”

Fionnuala Jones

Fionnuala Jones, aka Fionnuala Jay, announced her engagement to her longtime love Cian on July 17.

The social media star, who is best known for her Love Island commentary, shared the happy news with her 57.8k Instagram followers.

Alongside a photo of her ring, Fionnuala wrote: “Me: ‘Wow everyone’s getting engaged, there must be something in the water!’ Cian: ‘Haha yeah 🙂 that’s mad 🙂 anyway!’”

Emma Waldron

Former Miss Ireland Emma Waldron announced her engagement to her longtime love Andrew on July 20.

Sharing the news on social media, Emma posted a series of snaps with her fiancé, alongside the caption: “We’ve been keeping a little secret 💍💙we’re getting married 👰‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️💍.”

The couple tied the knot in Moab, Utah in front of the stunning backdrop of the Arches National Park in September.

Rob Kenny

Irish influencer Rob Kenny announced his engagement to his boyfriend Shane in August.

The PR guru, who has been dating Shane since 2019, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his 37.1k followers.

He wrote: “To the future Mr & Mr 🥹💍 The most magical few days… I’m still bawling 😭😭 @cassids”

Roz Purcell

Rozanna Purcell announced her engagement to her longtime love Zach Desmond on August 10.

The former Miss Universe Ireland took to Instagram to share photos of the moment they got engaged at the Cliffs of Moher.

She captioned the post: “😭🌸🫶🏼 we’re engaged.”

Roz has been dating Zach since 2016, following her split from The Blizzards frontman Bressie.

Zara King

Virgin Media star Zara King announced her engagement in September.

The news reporter got engaged to her mystery boyfriend during a romantic trip to Connemara.

Sharing a video documenting their weekend away, including photos of her showing off her engagement ring, Zara wrote: “A little bit of news from #Connemara this weekend ♥️.”

Zara confirmed she was off the market back in May, but said she would be keeping the identity of her other half private.

Sinead O’Brien

Sinead O’Brien announced her engagement to her longtime love Simon in October.

The couple had been enjoying Andrea Bocelli in concert at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena when Simon popped the question.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, the influencer, aka @sineadscurvystyle, wrote: “I SAID YESSS 💍❤️🎉.”

Grainne Gallanagh

Grainne Gallanagh announced her engagement to her boyfriend Ryan Coleman on November 19.

The former Miss Universe Ireland shared the news via Instagram, writing: “When Ryan called daddy to ask for his approval to ask me to marry him daddy responded ‘well you know each other long enough now Ryan’ 😂.”

“So here we are… even after all these years I still got the shock of my life 💍.”

Doireann Garrihy and Mark Mehigan

On November 30, Doireann Garrihy announced her engagement to her beau Mark Mehigan.

Sharing a sweet photo, the RTÉ 2FM Breakfast presenter wrote: “The love of my life ❤️💍.”

The couple have been dating for just over a year, and recently moved into her new home in Castleknock – which she purchased last October.

Brian Fenton

Dublin GAA star Brian Fenton recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend Katie Molloy.

The pair have been dating for nearly three years now.

Sharing a sweet snap of the pair, with Katie showcasing her ring, Brian wrote: “The best win yet 💍”

Ed Smith

Today FM star Ed Smith has announced his engagement to his long-term partner.

The broadcaster revealed he had popped the question to the mother of his son on Christmas Day.

The happy couple shared snaps of their beaming smiles and Michelle’s sparkling ring to Ed’s Instagram.

The radio DJ posted the photo alongside the witty caption: “Finally, some silverware for Mayo 💍 #engaged”