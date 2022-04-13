Ireland’s most expensive Easter egg costs a whopping €70

Arcane Chocolate’s “Treasure of the Rainforest Egg” has been named Ireland’s most expensive Easter egg.

The €70 chocolate eggs were developed by Belgian-born chocolatier Erik Van Der Veken and are only sold at a handful of high-end stores such as Brown Thomas and Fallon & Byrne.

Erik said “a combination of things” justify the price, including the “quality of the chocolate” from Swiss brand Felchlin, which is “known as one of the world’s best producers.”

Arcane is a Dublin-based brand, its eggs filled with raw Bolivian cacao truffles and decorated in “Bolivian street art colours.”

According to Arcane, the “Wild Criollo Amazonico” cacao used in the egg is harvested by the Chimane people of Bolivia and is “the same cacao as the ancient civilisations in South America used to consume in 1500BC.”

Erik said: “Wild cacao beans are less than 0.1% of the global cocoa harvest, so it is very special. The trend in general with food is that we are going artisan and people are willing to pay a bit more for it to be handmade instead of coming from a factory.”

If you don’t like dark chocolate, Arcane also offers luxurious white and milk chocolate eggs for around €66.