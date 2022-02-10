How to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated movies

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The nominations for this year’s Oscars were announced on February 8, and ten films were nominated in the Best Picture category.

Here’s how you can them:

Belfast

Starring an acclaimed ensemble cast, including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast is a personal and joyful story about the power of memory, set in late 1960s Northern Ireland.

At the centre of the film is Buddy, a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance.

Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.

Belfast is still in cinemas across the UK and Ireland now.

CODA

CODA is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by Sian Heder, which is on Apple TV+.

Gifted with a voice that her parents can’t hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (played by Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults.

Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant).

But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo).

Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep all star in this film.

The comedy-drama tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.

The satirical climate change film is available to watch on Netflix.

Drive My Car

Drive My Car follows a widowed actor who seeks a chauffeur, the actor turns to his go-to mechanic, who ends up recommending a 20-year-old girl.

Despite their initial misgivings, a very special relationship develops between the two.

You can rent the film on [email protected] here.

Dune

Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive.Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa, Dune

You can buy the film on YouTube and Google Play.

King Richard

King Richard

tells the story of Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, California, Richard shapes the girls’ unyielding commitment and keen intuition.

Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them.

You can buy the movie, starring Will Smith, here.

Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza tells the story of June, a wildly creative girl, accidentally discovers an amusement park in a terrible state, fortunately, she decides to fix it with her vivid imagination.

There is a Valentine’s Day screening of the film in the Irish Film Institute.

Buy tickets here.

Nightmare Alley

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, this movie stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Willem Dafoe.

Nightmare Alley follows an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

It is in cinemas across the country now.

The Power of the Dog

This movie is a Western psychological drama and was written and directed by Jane Campion.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst star in this film, which is available to stream on Netflix.

West Side Story

An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Disney announced that West Side Story will be available to stream on Disney+ starting March 2.

For now though, you can watch it in cinemas.