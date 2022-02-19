How to make Chrissy Teigen’s ultimate ‘lazy’ dessert

While Chrissy Teigen is best known for being a model and the wife of John Legend, in recent years she’s become more popular for sharing her tasty recipes online.

Having released three cookbooks, the mother-of-two is well versed in the kitchen, and her latest book Cravings: All Together includes a great sheet cake recipe.

The vanilla sheet cake is slathered with salted milk chocolate frosting, and it only requires 20 minutes of prep.

Ingredients

FOR THE CAKE

2 sticks (½ pound) unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for the baking pan

2 cups flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons fine sea salt

2 cups granulated sugar

3 eggs, plus 1 egg yolk

¾ cup sour cream

1 ½ tablespoons vanilla extract

FOR THE FROSTING

1 ¼ cups milk chocolate chips

½ (8-ounce) package cream cheese, cold

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon fine sea salt (add more if you wish)

2 ¾ cups sifted confectioners’ sugar

Sprinkles of your choice

Method

Make the cake: Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Generously butter a 9×13-inch baking pan (such as a ceramic baking dish or sheet pan).

2. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Beat the 2 sticks of butter and the sugar in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment over medium-high speed until the color lightens and the mix is fluffy, 2–3 minutes. Add the eggs and egg yolk and beat, scraping down the sides of the bowl if necessary, until just combined. Reduce the speed to medium-low and add half the flour mixture, then half the sour cream, then the remaining flour and then the remaining sour cream. Add the vanilla at the end, mixing only until all is just combined.

3. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan, spread into an even layer, and bake until the top is lightly browned, the cake is just completely set, and a toothpick inserted comes out clean, 35–40 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour.

4. Make the frosting: Place the chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl and heat on high until just fully melted, stopping every 30 seconds to stir, 60–90 seconds total (the more you melt the chocolate, the longer you’re going to have to let it cool). Let the chocolate cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes (the outside of the bowl should feel just slightly warm or not warm at all).

5. Scrape the melted chocolate into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, then add the cream cheese, butter, vanilla, and salt and beat at high speed until incorporated and slightly fluffy, stopping and scraping down the sides of the bowl if necessary, 1 minute. Reduce the speed to low, then slowly add the confectioners’ sugar. Beat until it’s no longer dusty and powdery. Raise the speed to high and beat until light and fluffy, 2–3 minutes.

6. Spread the frosting across the cooled cake, top with the sprinkles, and cut into squares to serve.