Here’s what is leaving Netflix in January 2022

We only have a few weeks left to watch some of our favourite TV shows and films on Netflix, as a lot of titles are being taken off the streaming giant in January 2022.
From popular shows like Modern Family, New Girl, and How I Met Your Mother, to hit movies like The Wolf Of Wall Street and The Holiday – we’ve listed what’s leaving Netflix UK and Ireland in the new year so you can binge watch them over Christmas.
Take a look:
January 1
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- The 10 Sins (1 Season)
- About a Boy (2002)
- American Mary (2012)
- An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013)
- An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
- Around The World in 80 Days (2004)
- Autohead (2016)
- Identity Thief (2013)
- Impractical Jokers (2 Seasons)
- Jungle (2017)
- Knocked Up (2007)
- Labyrinth (1986)
- The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)
- The Land of Hypocrisy (1 Season)
- Life (1999)
- Little Princess (1 Season)
- The Holiday (2006)
- How I Met Your Mother (9 Seasons)
- Back to the 90s (1 Season)
- Backdraft (1991)
- Blood Lad (1 Season)
- Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)
- The Break (2 Seasons)
- Bridget Jones’ Baby (2016)
- Headwinds (2011)
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friends (2018)
- My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever (2018)
- My Pride (1 Season)
- My Sister’s Keeper (2009)
- Nang Nak (1999)
- Natascha Kampusch: The Whole Story (2010)
- New Girl (7 Seasons)
- No Country for Old Men (2007)
- Odd Squad (2 Seasons)
- Oddbods (1 Season)
- The Ollie & Moon Show (1 Season)
- Prison Break (5 Seasons)
- Roger Waters The Wall (2014)
- Safe House (2015)
- Modern Family (9 Seasons)
- More to Say (1 Season)
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own (2 Seasons)
- Lone Survivor (2013)
- Louis Theroux (1 Season)
- Louis Theroux: Dark States – Heroin Town (2017)
- Louis Theroux: Dark States – Trafficking Sex (2017)
- Louis Theroux: Saville (2016)
- Louis Theroux: The City Addicted to Crystal Meth (2009)
- Max & Ruby (4 Seasons)
- Mia & Me (2 Seasons)
- Shoot ‘Em Up (2007)
- The Snow Queen (1995)
- Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)
- Sons of Anarchy (7 Seasons)
- Storage 24 (2012)
- The Tale of Despereaux (2008)
- Tong: Memories (1 Season)
- Transformers Prime (1 Season)
- Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)
- Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)
- Trigun (1 Season)
- Tucked (2018)
- Turbo (2013)
- Valiant (2005)
- When Louis Met… Chris Eubank (2002)
- Wild Target (2010)
- The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
- The Woman in Black (2012)
- Wonder (2017)
- Vexed (2 Seasons)
January 2
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)
January 3
Deja Vu (2013)
January 5
- See You in Time (1 Season)
- Heavy Rescue: 401 (2 Seasons)
- Iron Ladies (1 Season)
- Split (2016)
January 6
- Back to Life (1 Season)
January 7
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)
January 9
- Tundukkan Playboy (2016)
January 10
- El final del paraiso (1 Season)
- Rogue Warfare (2019)
January 11
- The Fiery Priest (1 Season)
- Haechi (1 Season)
- The Last Empress (1 Season)
- Reunited Worlds (1 Season)
- The Secret Life of My Secretary (1 Season)
- Still 17 (1 Season)
- Wok of Love (1 Season)
January 12
- Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)
- Hardy Bucks (4 Seasons)
January 13
- Sherlock (3 Seasons)
We will update this list when more shows and films leaving Netflix are announced.
Ad