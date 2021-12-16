Here’s what is leaving Netflix in January 2022

We only have a few weeks left to watch some of our favourite TV shows and films on Netflix, as a lot of titles are being taken off the streaming giant in January 2022.

From popular shows like Modern Family, New Girl, and How I Met Your Mother, to hit movies like The Wolf Of Wall Street and The Holiday – we’ve listed what’s leaving Netflix UK and Ireland in the new year so you can binge watch them over Christmas.

Take a look:

January 1

50 First Dates (2004)

The 10 Sins (1 Season)

About a Boy (2002)

American Mary (2012)

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Around The World in 80 Days (2004)

Autohead (2016)

Identity Thief (2013)

Impractical Jokers (2 Seasons)

Jungle (2017)

Knocked Up (2007)

Labyrinth (1986)

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)

The Land of Hypocrisy (1 Season)

Life (1999)

Little Princess (1 Season)

The Holiday (2006)

How I Met Your Mother (9 Seasons)

Back to the 90s (1 Season)

Backdraft (1991)

Blood Lad (1 Season)

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

The Break (2 Seasons)

Bridget Jones’ Baby (2016)

Headwinds (2011)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friends (2018)

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever (2018)

My Pride (1 Season)

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

Nang Nak (1999)

Natascha Kampusch: The Whole Story (2010)

New Girl (7 Seasons)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Odd Squad (2 Seasons)

Oddbods (1 Season)

The Ollie & Moon Show (1 Season)

Prison Break (5 Seasons)

Roger Waters The Wall (2014)

Safe House (2015)

Modern Family (9 Seasons)

More to Say (1 Season)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own (2 Seasons)

Lone Survivor (2013)

Louis Theroux (1 Season)

Louis Theroux: Dark States – Heroin Town (2017)

Louis Theroux: Dark States – Trafficking Sex (2017)

Louis Theroux: Saville (2016)

Louis Theroux: The City Addicted to Crystal Meth (2009)

Max & Ruby (4 Seasons)

Mia & Me (2 Seasons)

Shoot ‘Em Up (2007)

The Snow Queen (1995)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

Sons of Anarchy (7 Seasons)

Storage 24 (2012)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

Tong: Memories (1 Season)

Transformers Prime (1 Season)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)

Trigun (1 Season)

Tucked (2018)

Turbo (2013)

Valiant (2005)

When Louis Met… Chris Eubank (2002)

Wild Target (2010)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Woman in Black (2012)

Wonder (2017)

Vexed (2 Seasons)

January 2

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

January 3

Deja Vu (2013)

January 5

See You in Time (1 Season)

Heavy Rescue: 401 (2 Seasons)

Iron Ladies (1 Season)

Split (2016)

January 6

Back to Life (1 Season)

January 7

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

January 9

Tundukkan Playboy (2016)

January 10

El final del paraiso (1 Season)

Rogue Warfare (2019)

January 11

The Fiery Priest (1 Season)

Haechi (1 Season)

The Last Empress (1 Season)

Reunited Worlds (1 Season)

The Secret Life of My Secretary (1 Season)

Still 17 (1 Season)

Wok of Love (1 Season)

January 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)

Hardy Bucks (4 Seasons)

January 13

Sherlock (3 Seasons)

We will update this list when more shows and films leaving Netflix are announced.