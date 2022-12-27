Ad
Here’s what is joining Netflix in January 2023

There’s a lot of great TV shows and movies joining Netflix in January 2023.

We’ve listed everything coming to the streaming giant in the coming weeks.

Take a look:

January 1

  • Bad Boys II (2003)
  • Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006)
  • Crank (2006)
  • Fighting Spirit / Hajime no ippo (Seasons)
  • Glow Up (Season 4)
  • Kaleidoscope (Limited Series)
  • Lady Voyeur (Season 1)
  • LEGO Ninjago (Multiple Seasons)
  • Monster (Multiple Seasons)
  • Mousa (2022)
  • Old Enough! (Season 2)
  • Power Players (Season 3)
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (2021)
  • The Age of Innocence (1993)
  • The Caller (2011)
  • The Croods (2013)
  • The Layover (2017)
  • The Way of the Househusband (Season 2)
  • Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
  • Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
  • Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996)

January 4

  • How I Became a Gangster (2023)
  • MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)
  • The Kings of the World (Season 1)
  • The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)

January 5

  • Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)
  • Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
  • Woman of the Dead (Season 1)

January 6

  • Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023)
  • Pressure Cooker (Season 1)
  • The Pale Blue Eye (2023)
  • The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2)

January 9

  • VINLAND SAGA (Season 1 – New Episodes)

January 10

  • Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023)
  • The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023)

January 12

  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2)
  • The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
  • Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)

January 13

  • Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2023)
  • Dog Gone (2023)
  • Suzan & Freek (2023)
  • Sky Rojo (Season 3)
  • Trial by Fire (Limited Series)

January 15

  • Don’t Say A Word (2001)
  • JFK (1991)
  • Runaway Jury (2003)
  • The Client (1994)

January 16

  • Miu404 (Season 1)

January 19

  • Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)
  • Khallat+ (2023)
  • That ’90s Show (Season 1)
  • Women at War (Season 1)

January 20

  • Bake Squad (Season 2)
  • Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023)
  • Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)
  • Fauda (Season 4)
  • Mission Majnu (2023)
  • Represent (Season 1)
  • Shahmaran (Season 1)
  • Shanty Town (Season 1)

January 23

  • Narvik (2023)

January 24

  • Physical: 100 (Season 1)

January 25

  • Against The Ropes (Season 1)
  • The Endless Night (Season 1)
  • The Price of Family (2023)

January 26

  • Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)
  • Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10)

January 27

  • Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)
  • Lockwood & Co. (Season 1)
  • The Snow Girl (Season 1)
  • You People (2023)

January 30

  • Princess Power (Season 1)

January 31

  • Pamela, a love story (2023)
