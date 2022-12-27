Here’s what is joining Netflix in January 2023

There’s a lot of great TV shows and movies joining Netflix in January 2023.

We’ve listed everything coming to the streaming giant in the coming weeks.

Take a look:

January 1

Bad Boys II (2003)

Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006)

Crank (2006)

Fighting Spirit / Hajime no ippo (Seasons)

Glow Up (Season 4)

Kaleidoscope (Limited Series)

Lady Voyeur (Season 1)

LEGO Ninjago (Multiple Seasons)

Monster (Multiple Seasons)

Mousa (2022)

Old Enough! (Season 2)

Power Players (Season 3)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (2021)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Caller (2011)

The Croods (2013)

The Layover (2017)

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2)

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996)

January 4

How I Became a Gangster (2023)

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)

The Kings of the World (Season 1)

The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

Woman of the Dead (Season 1)

January 6

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023)

Pressure Cooker (Season 1)

The Pale Blue Eye (2023)

The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2)

January 9

VINLAND SAGA (Season 1 – New Episodes)

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023)

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023)

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)

January 13

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2023)

Dog Gone (2023)

Suzan & Freek (2023)

Sky Rojo (Season 3)

Trial by Fire (Limited Series)

January 15

Don’t Say A Word (2001)

JFK (1991)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Client (1994)

January 16

Miu404 (Season 1)

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)

Khallat+ (2023)

That ’90s Show (Season 1)

Women at War (Season 1)

January 20

Bake Squad (Season 2)

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023)

Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)

Fauda (Season 4)

Mission Majnu (2023)

Represent (Season 1)

Shahmaran (Season 1)

Shanty Town (Season 1)

January 23

Narvik (2023)

January 24

Physical: 100 (Season 1)

January 25

Against The Ropes (Season 1)

The Endless Night (Season 1)

The Price of Family (2023)

January 26

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10)

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1)

The Snow Girl (Season 1)

You People (2023)

January 30

Princess Power (Season 1)

January 31

Pamela, a love story (2023)