Here’s what is joining Netflix in January 2023

There’s a lot of great TV shows and movies joining Netflix in January 2023.
We’ve listed everything coming to the streaming giant in the coming weeks.
Take a look:
January 1
- Bad Boys II (2003)
- Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006)
- Crank (2006)
- Fighting Spirit / Hajime no ippo (Seasons)
- Glow Up (Season 4)
- Kaleidoscope (Limited Series)
- Lady Voyeur (Season 1)
- LEGO Ninjago (Multiple Seasons)
- Monster (Multiple Seasons)
- Mousa (2022)
- Old Enough! (Season 2)
- Power Players (Season 3)
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (2021)
- The Age of Innocence (1993)
- The Caller (2011)
- The Croods (2013)
- The Layover (2017)
- The Way of the Househusband (Season 2)
- Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996)
January 4
- How I Became a Gangster (2023)
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)
- The Kings of the World (Season 1)
- The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)
January 5
- Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)
- Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
- Woman of the Dead (Season 1)
January 6
- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023)
- Pressure Cooker (Season 1)
- The Pale Blue Eye (2023)
- The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2)
January 9
- VINLAND SAGA (Season 1 – New Episodes)
January 10
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023)
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023)
January 12
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2)
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
- Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)
January 13
- Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2023)
- Dog Gone (2023)
- Suzan & Freek (2023)
- Sky Rojo (Season 3)
- Trial by Fire (Limited Series)
January 15
- Don’t Say A Word (2001)
- JFK (1991)
- Runaway Jury (2003)
- The Client (1994)
January 16
- Miu404 (Season 1)
January 19
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)
- Khallat+ (2023)
- That ’90s Show (Season 1)
- Women at War (Season 1)
January 20
- Bake Squad (Season 2)
- Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023)
- Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)
- Fauda (Season 4)
- Mission Majnu (2023)
- Represent (Season 1)
- Shahmaran (Season 1)
- Shanty Town (Season 1)
January 23
- Narvik (2023)
January 24
- Physical: 100 (Season 1)
January 25
- Against The Ropes (Season 1)
- The Endless Night (Season 1)
- The Price of Family (2023)
January 26
- Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)
- Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10)
January 27
- Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)
- Lockwood & Co. (Season 1)
- The Snow Girl (Season 1)
- You People (2023)
January 30
- Princess Power (Season 1)
January 31
- Pamela, a love story (2023)
