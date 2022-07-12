Here’s what is coming to Netflix this week

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix?

some of the top TV shows and movies joining the streaming giant in the coming days.

Take a look:

D. B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

The official synopsis reads: “It follows the 50-year quest to find Cooper, the man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000.”

It joins Netflix on Wednesday, July 13.

Big Timber

Big Timber follows the dangerous work of logger and sawmill owner Kevin Wenstob as he and his crew go to extremes to keep the family sawmill, and their way of life, alive.

Kevin’s logging a remote timber claim high up the steep, rugged slopes of Klitsa Mountain, deep in the majestic heart of Vancouver Island.

Season two joins Netflix on Wednesday, July 13.

Resident Evil

This new Netflix series stars Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart and Siena Agudong.

The official synopsis reads: “Fourteen years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by infected creatures while being haunted by her past, her father, and what happened to her sister, Billie.”

It joins Netflix on Thursday, July 14.

Persuasion

Starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Nikki Amuka-Bird, this film is based on the novel by Jane Austen.

The official synopsis reads, “Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love?”

It joins Netflix on Friday, July 15.

The Father

The Father stars Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Imogen Poots.

The official synopsis reads: “A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.”

It joins Netflix on Sunday, July 17.