Here’s what is coming to Netflix on Christmas Day

Looking for something new to watch this Christmas Day?

Netflix are adding some a popular series, a heartwarming film, an inspiring documentary, and a stand-up comedy special to their platform on December 25th.

Take a look:

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Tom Hanks stars as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

After a jaded magazine writer (played by Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about kindness, love and forgiveness from America’s most beloved neighbor.

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Comedian Jimmy Carr finds humour in the darkest of places. This stand-up special features his dry, sardonic wit and some jokes he considers to be career enders.

24 Hours in A&E

Cameras film around the clock in some of Britain’s busiest A&E departments, where stories of life, love and loss unfold every day in this Channel 4 series.

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis

Pope Francis and other men and women all over the world aged 70 and over – both famous and everyday people – share their life stories with young filmmakers.