Everything we know about Selling Sunset spin-off Selling Tampa

Selling Sunset’s spin-off series Selling Tampa comes to Netflix on Wednesday, December 15.

The Florida-based show will follow the owner and real estate agents of the all Black, all female firm Allure Realty.

The eight-part first season stars Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Set in Florida’s Suncoast, Selling Tampa follows Allure Realty, an all Black, all female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado that has its eyes set on dominating the Tampa market.”

“These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

The series is produced by Adam DiVello – who also worked on The Hills and Laguna Beach.

