Everything we know about new Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani

Selling Sunset season five returns to our screens on April 22, 2022.

All the original cast are returning for the upcoming season such as Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.

British-Nigerian realtor Chelsea Lazkani is also set to join the cast for the new series and going by the teaser trailer, it looks like we have a lot of juicy drama to look forward to!

Chelsea is a graduate of the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland, and she obtained her real estate license after quitting the corporate world in 2017.

She previously worked for Los Angeles agency Rodeo Realty, but then took time out to raise her two children, son Maddox Ali Levon, 3, and daughter Melia Man, 2, with her husband Jeff Lazkani.

Chelsea was introduced to her new boss Jason Oppenheim through her husband Jeff, who is a managing partner at Icon Media Direct.

Chelsea has struck up with her Selling Sunset co-star and fellow realter Christine Quinn, who describe themselves as the “black and blonde Barbie”.

Speaking about their friendships, Chelsea said: “I just adore Christine, we have such a great relationship.”

“I’m like a lone soldier. I ebb and flow, and I don’t really move at those vibrations. I understand they may have had drama, but I am here to form my own unique relationships.”

She added: “Emma [Hernan] and I have a very special connection. I think the world of Chrishell [Stause].”

“To be honest with you, I just have a budding relationship with all the girls. I’m still getting to know some of them, but I didn’t know them before the show.”

Speaking about her return to the real estate game with the Oppenheim Group, Chelsea told PEOPLE: “I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity.”

“But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated.”

“I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility. This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate,” she continued.

“So just knowing that I’ve got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this.”

When asked what fans can expect from season five of Selling Sunset, Chelsea added: “I will say it’s really electric. It’s nothing you’ve ever seen before on TV.”

Watch the trailer for the fifth season of Selling Sunset below: