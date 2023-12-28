Celebrities who got engaged in 2023

There’s been a lot of proposals in the showbiz world this year.

We’ve taken a look back at the celeb couples who got engaged over the past twelve months

Check them out below:

Ella Henderson

Ella Henderson announced her engagement to swimmer Jack Burnell in January.

Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, the singer penned: “So this happened 💍🥲☺️… here’s to life with you & all it’s adventures @jackrexburnell ♥️”

Ella met Jack on a dating app in lockdown, and he proposed to her while on holidays in Mauritius.

Faye Brookes

In January, Coronation Street star Faye Brookes announced her engagement to her boyfriend of four months Iwan Lewis.

At the time, the actress, who is best known for playing Kate Connor on the popular soap, told OK! magazine: “We’re thrilled to announce that Iwan and I are engaged. He proposed on New Year’s Eve. I am going to be marrying my best friend in the world after 16 years of friendship.”

The couple said ‘I do’ at the Shipton Moyne Church in the Cotswolds in August.

Faye first met Iwan back in 2011, but their relationship only turned romantic last year.

The couple officially started dating in October 2022.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

In February, Vanessa Hudgens confirmed her engagement to her beau Cole Tucker.

TMZ initially reported that the MLB star proposed to the actress at the end of last year.

The 34-year-old later took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing: “YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍.”

According to PEOPLE magazine, the couple tied the knot on December 2 in Tulum, Mexico.

Vanessa and Cole were first romantically linked back in November 2020, after they were spotted holding hands in LA, and went Instagram official the following Valentine’s Day.

Hailie Jade Mathers

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers announced her engagement in February.

The 27-year-old shared some sweet snaps of her beau’s romantic proposal via Instagram, writing: “casual weekend recap… 😭💗.”

“2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11.”

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson announced her engagement to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in February.

The 42-year-old shared sweet snaps from her Disneyland proposal, and captioned the post: “We said YES! 💗💗”

“Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

Rebel came out and introduced her girlfriend Ramona to the world in June 2022.

The couple welcomed their first child via surrogate, a daughter named Royce Lillian, that November.

Patsy Kensit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patsy Kensit (@patsykensit)

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit announced her engagement to her millionaire boyfriend Patric Cassidy on February 18.

The actress, who plays Emma Harding in the BBC soap, has been dating the property tycoon since August 2022.

Sharing a snap of the romantic beach proposal, Patsy wrote: “I said Yes. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

In July, a spokesperson for the EastEnders actress revealed she had split from Patric; however, just a number of months later the couple reportedly reconciled.

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long confirmed their engagement in April.

The Hollywood stars, who went public with their romance just over a year ago, sparked engagement rumours when Kate was spotted wearing a diamond ring at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after party.

The couple later confirmed they’re set to walk down the aisle during an episode of Justin’s Life is Short podcast.

In December 2021, Justin confirmed that he was in a relationship, but didn’t name Kate as his girlfriend until last May when he appeared on Chelsea Handler’s podcast.

In May, Justin sparked speculation he had married Kate, as he referred to her as his “now-wife”.

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills

In April, Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones and Love Island’s Chyna Mills announced their shock engagement and pregnancy.

Speaking about the moment Neil popped the question, Chyna said: “At first, I thought he was joking because we play jokes on each other all the time.”

“Then Neil was like: ‘Chyna, so is it a yes or no?’ because a few minutes had passed and he was still on one knee. I was like: ‘Yeah!’”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Havana, in October.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton

In April, it was reported that Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton had gotten engaged after a whirlwind romance.

An insider told Us Weekly at the time: “They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged. They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.”

“Friends think they are a great couple. Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

The couple tied the knot in The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on April 22, with Kim Kardashian officiating the ceremony.

In November, Chris filed for divorce from Lukas, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their separation, the date of which was listed as November 10.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement on April 11.

Taking to Instagram at the time, the actress wrote: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍”

Millie and Jake went Instagram official with their romance in November 2021, after sparking romance rumours earlier that year.

The couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTA Awards last March.

Montana Brown

Montana Brown announced her engagement to her boyfriend Mark O’Connor on April 16.

Alongside a photo of the romantic beach proposal, the 27-year-old wrote: “13.04.23 🤍💍”

The Love Island star confirmed her romance with Mark in May 2021, but the pair were first linked back in January that year.

Montana and Mark welcomed their first child together, a son named Jude Isaiah, in June.

Alex Cooper

In April, Alex Cooper confirmed her engagement to her beau Matt Kaplan – which happened on March 3.

The Call Her Daddy host shared the exciting news via Instagram, alongside a sweet behind-the-scenes photo from the monumental occasion.

The 28-year-old wrote: “I bet no one had this on their 2023 bingo card lol 💍.”

Amy Childs and Billy Delbosq

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990)

Amy Childs announced her engagement to Billy Delbosq on April 27.

Sharing a montage of photos from the moment Billy proposed, the bride-to-be wrote: “I said YES 💍… Future Mrs Amy Delbosq ❤️ @billydelbosq8.”

The news came just weeks after Amy and Billy welcomed a baby boy and baby girl on April 6.

The reality star later revealed they had named their newborns Billy and Amelia.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus announced her engagement to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell at the end of April.

Alongside snaps of her showing off her engagement ring, Tish wrote: “A thousand times…. YES ❤️”

The couple tied the knot in Malibu in August, with Tish’s daughters Miley and sister Brandi Cyrus were bridesmaids, while their brother Trace was a groomsman.

Tish and Dominic, who is best known for playing Lincoln Burrows in Prison Break, went public with their relationship last July.

Their romance came following her split from her husband of 30 years Billy Ray Cyrus.

Kyle Abrams

Love is Blind season two star Kyle Abrams announced his engagement in April.

The 30-year-old proposed to his girlfriend Tania Deleanos on April 11, just five months after they went Instagram official.

Kyle took to Instagram to share a video of the romantic proposal, and he captioned the post: “Scene 2…💍”

Francesa Farago and Jesse Sullivan

Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago announced her engagement to Jesse Sullivan in May.

Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, the 29-year-old penned: “WE’RE ENGAGED🤍 a glimpse into the most magical night ever💍 obsessed with our family.. what is life !!”

Francesca started dating Jesse, who is a transgender TikTok star, shortly after she finished filming Netflix’s The Perfect Match in 2022.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

In May, DeuxMoi reported that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were engaged.

The couple said ‘I do’ in front of their family and friends in Massachusetts in September.

The wedding guest list reportedly included some Chris’ Marvel co-stars – including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

The Captain America actor, 42, first sparked romance rumours with the 26-year-old in November 2022.

Bella Thorne

In May, Bella Thorne announced her engagement to her new beau Mark Emms.

The 25-year-old showed off her huge engagement ring via Instagram at the time.

The news came less than a year after the former Disney Channel star called off her engagement to her former fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, after having been together for three years.

Megan McKenna and Oliver Burke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan McKenna (@meganmckenna)

Megan McKenna announced her engagement to her beau Oliver Burke on June 14.

The 26-year-old sports star popped the question in a romantic setting while they were holidaying in Montenegro.

Sharing a video of the proposal on Instagram at the time, Megan penned: “YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… here’s to forever my future husband.”

The couple were first linked back in February, and made their romance Instagram official in April.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin finally announced their engagement on June 15.

Sharing shots from a shoot with V magazine via Instagram, Barbara penned: “With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be 👰🏻‍♀️.”

Rumours first swirled that Dylan and Barbara were engaged back in February, when she was spotted wearing a ring on that finger during the Mammoth Film Festival.

The couple have since tied the knot in Barbara’s home country Hungary.

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus announced her engagement to her fashion designer boyfriend Pinkus in June.

At the time, the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram: “the greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together. this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time.”

“i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. you’re the least judgemental human being i’ve ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person.”

“i’ve never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. i’m so excited to spend this life with you , our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i’d be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you.”

“i’m so grateful for you. i don’t know how i got so lucky … i would say ‘yes’ to you every day for the rest of my life.. i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you. 🏹👁️⃤ 🤎✨”

Noah confirmed her romance with Pinkus back in April.

Brody Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner)

Brody Jenner announced his engagement to his pregnant girlfriend Tia Blanco on June 18.

The 39-year-old shared a sweet video of him proposing to Tia at their baby shower via Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Can’t wait to love you forever 💍”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Honey, in August.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger announced her engagement to her beau Thom Evans on June 27.

Alongside sweet photos of the romantic beach proposal, she wrote: “I said yes 💍♥️.”

The couple met The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, when she was a judge and he was a contestant.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal

Logan Paul announced his engagement to his girlfriend Nina Agdal on July 9.

Posting stunning photos from his proposal in Lake Como, Italy, he penned: “Engaged to my best friend 💍 @ninaagdal.”

The couple first met at an event in New York last summer.

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis

In July, Ashley Benson announced her engagement to music manager Brandon Davis after a whirlwind romance.

The Pretty Little Liars star shared the exciting news by posting a photo of her massive diamond ring on social media.

The 33-year-old was first linked to Brandon, who is the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis, back in February.

At the time, a source told People magazine that the pair “have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people.”

It has since been reported that Ashley and Brandon are expecting their first child together.

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead

In July, it was reported that Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead had gotten engaged.

A source told The US Sun at the time: “Renée and Ant are keeping their plans incredibly private, they’re not planning a big public announcement.”

“She has been telling her inner circle about organising their nuptials, everything will be very low-key. Her relationship with Ant is super strong and they’re madly in love, and they can’t wait to get hitched.”

Renée and Ant were first linked back in June 2021, just days after he finalised his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury got engaged on July 23, six months to the date after their baby daughter Bambi was born.

The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a sweet video of the moment her beau proposed during their trip to Ibiza.

The emotional video sees the influencer break down in tears as she sees her boxer beau holding their daughter Bambi on a cliff with a breathtaking video, surrounded by white roses.

He then hands her their baby girl, gets down on one knee, and asks her to marry him.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley

Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged! pic.twitter.com/NipyXtsDV0 — Talulah Riley (@TalulahRiley) July 27, 2023

Talulah Riley announced her engagement to Love Actually’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster in July.

Sharing the news on X at the time, she wrote: “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!”

Talulah is the two-time ex-wife of Elon Musk.

The former couple originally married in 2010, but divorced in 2012.

They remarried in 2013, but split for good in 2016.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott announced their engagement on August 14.

The New Girl star met her beau while filming an episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ four years ago, and he popped the question while on a family trip to Scotland with Zooey’s two children – daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the couple wrote: “Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰” Zooey and Jonathan were first linked when they were spotted holding hands while out for a dinner date in September 2019.

Amy Hart

On September 4, Amy Hart announced her engagement to her beau Sam Rason.

Alongside photos of Sam proposing to Amy on stage at a theatre, she wrote: “And he said… ’hey, whatcha doin’ the rest of your life?’💍.”

“Well and truly the biggest surprise ever ❤️ We are so happy 😍 (literally thought I was watching show rehearsals hence why I have no shoes on – Amz x).”

The news came just months after Amy and Sam welcomed their first child together, a son named Stanley.

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth has announced his engagement to his childhood friend Brooke Sansone on September 7.

The couple, who grew up together in New Jersey, shared the exciting news via Instagram, with the singer writing: “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes.”

“I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes announced their engagement on September 13.

Taking to Instagram, they shared a black-and-white video of them kissing, before Zoe showed her ring off to the camera.

Zoe and Alfie have known each other since 2012.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ottilie, in August 2021, and are expecting their second child – who is due in December.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

In September, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess announced their engagement.

The Dancing with the Stars pro and 90210 actor shared the exciting news during her appearance on his iHeart Radio podcast Old-ish.

“He proposed to me,” she told his co-host Randy Spelling. “We’ve been engaged for a minute. We’ve been engaged for like two months.”

Brian revealed he had popped the question during his surprise 50th birthday party back in July, explaining: “I was like, that’s a ‘perfect place to do it’. She’d never see it coming.”

Detailing the proposal, Sharna said: “We’re going upstairs… and then we head into our bedroom and I start to get these feelings of like, ‘Oh my god, this feels like a moment.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｎａ Ｂｕｒｇｅｓｓ (@sharnaburgess)

The 90210 star then unexpectedly shouted to three of his five children to join them.

“Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box, and they all come in there and they stand next to [Brian].”

“And he takes the box from Journey and he opens it up to me and he says, ‘Will you spend the rest of your life with us?” Sharna sweetly revealed. The couple also announced their engagement via Instagram, writing: “Our latest chapter 🥹…”

Brian and Sharna welcomed their first child together – a baby boy named Zane, in July 2022.

Cally Jane Beech

Love Island star Cally Jane Beech announced her engagement to her boyfriend DJ O’Neal on September 18.

Sharing the news via Instagram, “He put a ring on it!!! 💍 Mrs O’Neal to be 😁. They say that when ‘you know, you know’, and that couldn’t be more true.”

“Our journey together so far has been filled with endless moments of happiness, love, and growth. Life really does have a funny way of bringing people together and we truly believe that every experience we’ve had in our lives has led us to this moment.”

“To experience a love like this is once in a life time ❤️ Thank you for being a part of our story so far and we Can’t wait to share more with you all! 🥰 here’s to forever 🥂 @djandcally 💍.”

The 31-year-old, who appeared on the 2015 series of the hit dating show, confirmed her romance with the SAS: Who Dares Wins star back in December.

Torrey DeVitto

Torrey DeVitto announced her engagement on September 25.

The actress, who is best known for playing Melissa Hastings in Pretty Little Liars, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

The 39-year-old wrote: “Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn’t poison ivy, and asked for forever. My answer was obvious. ❤️🔒”

Torrey and Jared only went public with their romance in June, and it’s unclear when they first started dating.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Martin McDonagh

Phoebe Waller-Bridge fuelled speculation she’s engaged to Martin McDonagh in September.

The actress’ director beau joined her as she attended her brother Jasper Waller-Bridge’s wedding to Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery in London.

In photos published by MailOnline, Phoebe was spotted wearing a huge diamond on her ring finger at the wedding.

Phoebe started dating Martin in 2017, and the couple have kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz

At the end of October, it was reported that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz has gotten engaged.

A number of sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine that the Magic Mike star had secretly popped the question.

It came after the actress appeared to hint at her big news when she was spotted sporting a ring on that finger.

The couple were first romantically linked back in 2021.

Charlotte Crosby Charlotte Crosby announced her engagement to Jake Ankers on November 2. The reality star’s beau popped the question during a romantic holiday to Dubai. Sharing a photo of the moment Jake proposed, the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Yes yes yes and yes @jake_ankers you are my best friend you are my life.” “I CANT BELIEVE IM ENGAGED AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHh. Best night ever.” The news came just over one year after the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alba, last October following a whirlwind romance.

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton announced their engagement on November 3.

The former tennis pro surprised the Tanologist founder with a trail of roses that was met with balloons that read: ‘Marry Me’.

Sharing the news via Instagram, Lottie wrote: “Just call me wifey ✨ I love you so much fiancé ❤️.”

Lottie and Lewis’ romance was revealed in August 2020, after they were papped kissing in Ibiza.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Lucky, in August 2022.

Scarlett Moffatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett Moffatt announced her engagement to her beau Scott Dobinson on November 13.

Sharing snaps of the romantic proposal via Instagram, the I’m A Celeb winner penned: “Mondays are my new favourite day.”

“Walked in to find my soulmate on one knee, with baby Jude wearing the cutest outfit asking the question ‘Mammy will you marry Daddy,’” Scarlett continued. “The most perfect proposal in my favourite place, our home 🤍.” “I truly am on cloud nine, feel so lucky, it feels incredible being able to share this with you all, I always wished for this 💍.” Scarlett and Scott share a son, named Jude Xavier Dobinson, whom they welcomed to the world in June.

Tanyel Revan

Love Island star Tanyel Revan announced her engagement to her beau Ediz on November 15.

Alongside a video of the romantic proposal, which took place in Istanbul, the hairdresser wrote: “I said YES to marrying my best friend and soul mate 🤍.”

“It was always you 🤍,” she sweetly added.

Tanyel teased her new romance in March at the Love Island reunion, and went Instagram official with Ediz two months later.

Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan

Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan got engaged in November.

The 31-year-old actor is best known for his roles in The Perks of Being A Wallflower and the Percy Jackson franchise.

Ana, who has been dating Logan for more than three years, shared the news via Instagram on November 21, writing: “That’s Mrs Logie to you.”

Charli XCX and George Daniel

Charli XCX and George Daniel got engaged in November.

The singer shared the news via Instagram, writing: “charli xcx and george daniel f***ing for life!!!.”

The couple first began dating in 2022.

Ally Brooke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ally Brooke Hernandez (@allybrooke)

Fifth Harmony star Ally Brooke announced her engagement to her longtime beau, Will Bracey earlier this month.

The pair have been dating since 2015, when Will became the band’s tour manager.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the 36-year-old said he had prepared for the proposal for most of 2023 and decided to pop the question in New York City – a place close to the couple’s heart.

Demi Lovato

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Demi Lovato recently announced her engagement to her beau Jordan Lutes.

The singer was first linked to the musician back in August 2022.

After a “personal and intimate proposal” the pair headed to Craigs, a famous LA restaurant, to celebrate with their friends and family.

Connagh Howard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beth Dunlavey (@bethdunlavey)

Love Island star Connagh Howard announced his engagement at the beginning of this month.

The 31-year-old appeared on the 2020 winter series of Love Island UK.

Connagh shared the news of his engagement to his girlfriend Beth Dunlavey via Instagram.

Sharing sweet snaps of the New York proposal, the Love Island star penned: “The most magical moment, on the most magical trip 🤍 30/11/23 💍✨.”

Jorginho Frello and Catherine Harding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Harding (@cat_cavelli_)

Jorginho Frello has announced his engagement to Irish singer-songwriter Catherine Harding.

The Arsenal footballer, 31, proposed to the Tipperary native, 32, surrounded by red roses and candles, while being serenaded by a violinist.

Sharing photos of the moment they got engaged, the couple wrote on Instagram: “Meu amor ️ ♥️.”

They also shared a slick video of the proposal, alongside the caption: “The next chapter in our story 📖💍❤️.”

The couple were first linked in 2020, when The Sun reported that they were expecting a baby together.