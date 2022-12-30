Celebrities who got engaged in 2022

There’s been a lot of proposals in the showbiz world this year.

We’re taking a look back at the celeb couples who got engaged in 2022.

Check them out below:

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

News of Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin’s engagement broke in January.

The Disney Channel actress and the Home Alone star, who met while filming the movie Changeland, first sparked romance rumours in 2017.

The notoriously private couple welcomed their first child together last year, and are now set to tie the knot.

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lanacondor

Lana Condor announced her engagement to her longtime love Anthony De La Torre in January.

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star shared the exciting news on Instagram, by posting sweet snaps of the happy couple.

The 25-year-old captioned the post: “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere.”

“Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!,” she wrote, referring to their two dogs.

The actress also shared details about her engagement ring, writing, “Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen!”

“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is.”

“I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over,” she added.

Lana, who is best known for playing Lara Jean in Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before films, has been dating Anthony since 2015.

Vanessa Villela and Tom Fraud

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela announced her engagement to Tom Fraud in January.

The actress’ photographer beau popped the question at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on the couple’s one year anniversary.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the realtor turned reality star wrote: “Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS 💍❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart.”

“You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!! I always dreamed that I will find someone that will love the way I do and I could give my heart fully, thank youuu for coming into my life mi amore!”

“I can’t believe I manifested you, the man that is what I always dreamt and more, I can’t believe that I am living this life, sometimes I feel like I’m dreaming and I have to pinch myself to know that is a dream but in real life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Villela 🦋🦋🦋 (@vannevillela)

The 44-year-old continued: “You paint the stars in my heart and even when I think it can’t be possible to be better there you go painting more stars in it. ✨🌟✨🌟✨🌟✨🌟”

“You are my best friend, my man, my pajaro, my hero, my everything. TE AMO @tomfraud Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the galaxy 💫 My future husband to be🥰❤️❤️❤️”

Max Parker and Kris Mochrie

Emmerdale stars Max Parker and Kris Mochrie announced their engagement in January.

The actors played on-screen brothers Luke Posner (Max) and Lee Posner (Kris) on the popular soap, and have reportedly been dating since summer 2020.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news of their engagement, Max wrote: “He deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart. HE SAID YES 🤭❤️! Happiest moment of my life. @krismoc my Fiancé 😌”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement on January 11.

The couple shared the happy news by posting a video of the moment MGK proposed at a very sentimental location.

Megan captioned the post: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood,” she added.

The musician also shared a close up video of Megan’s engagement ring, which he had custom made, and wrote: “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me.” “i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel announced his engagement to Audra Mari on January 9.

The actor, who has been dating the former Miss World America since 2019, shared the exciting news via Instagram.

The 50-year-old shared a photo of him and his 28-year-old fiancée smiling on a beach, holding a crumpled piece of paper that reads: “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”

He captioned the post: “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari.”

The couple got married in September.

Becky Hill

Becky Hill announced her engagement to her boyfriend Charlie on January 11.

The 27-year-old, who rose to fame after appearing on the first series of The Voice UK, shared the exciting new via Instagram.

Alongside snaps of the romantic beach proposal in the Maldives, the singer wrote: “turns out he actually does like me 💍”

Rebecca Ferguson and Jonny Hughes

Rebecca Ferguson announced her engagement to her boyfriend Jonny Hughes in January.

The singer, who came second place on X Factor in 2010, shared the exciting news on Instagram at the time.

The 36-year-old wrote: “I am So ‘Happy’ to announce I am engaged to the love of my life ❤️ 💍👰🏾🤵🏻‍♂️ Dreams can come true ❤️”

The couple tied the knot earlier this month.

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan

Vicky Pattison announced her engagement to Ercan Ramadan in February.

The former Geordie Shore star started dating the ex TOWIE star since 2018, and Ercan popped the question while they were on a romantic trip to Dubai.

According to The Sun, Ercan got down on one knee on the beach beside the Burj Al Arab while the sun set over the stunning cityscape.

Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin announced her engagement to her boyfriend Ira Kunyansky in February, after five years of dating.

The Little Miss Sunshine actress shared the exciting news on Instagram, alongside a picture of her ring which features a round-cut center diamond and side stones.

The 26-year-old actress captioned the sweet post: “I was like, ‘duh.’ #engagedyall”

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet

Georgia Kousoulou announced her engagement to Tommy Mallet in February, after eight years together.

The TOWIE star shared the exciting news on Instagram, by posting a photo of the moment Tommy popped the question in Mexico.

The sweet snap shows Georgia holding their son Brody, who was born last May, as her beau got down on one knee to propose.

Surrounded by red roses, the couple looked happier than ever as they confirmed their engagement.

Georgia simply captioned the post: “OF COURSE I SAID YES.”

Joey King

Joey King announced her engagement to Steven Piet in March.

The 23-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram, posting loved-up snaps with her new fiancé.

The Kissing Booth star wrote: “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.”

“I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it,” the actress added.

Nick Grimshaw

Nick Grimshaw announced his engagement to Meshach ‘Mesh’ Henry on March 31.

The radio DJ’s boyfriend proposed to him while they were on holiday, after four years together.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Nick posted snaps of him showing off his engagement ring in photo booth photos.

He captioned the post: “And in gay news this evening….got proposed to, said yes obvs.”

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun in April, after one year of dating.

The singer shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing her beau popped the question in Paris a month prior.

She wrote: “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged (again) earlier this year.

The singer shared the couple’s happy news in her “On the JLo” newsletter, where she included a clip of her showing off her green diamond engagement ring.

Bennifer, who rekindled their romance in 2021 after calling off their engagement in 2004, tied the knot in August.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie got engaged to her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in April.

The 24-year-old, who was first linked to her beau in April 2021, shared the exciting news on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of the romantic proposal, the model wrote: “Forever isn’t long enough.”

Brooke Vincent

Brooke Vincent announced her engagement to her longterm boyfriend Kean Bryan in April.

The couple have been dating for six years, and share two sons together – Mexx and Monroe.

The actress shared the happy news in a sweet video posted on Instagram, which she captioned: “Coming Soon….the Bryans.”

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony announced his engagement to Miss Universe 2021 contestant Nadia Ferreira in May.

The singer, 54, debuted his romance with the model, 23, just three months prior.

Nadia shared the exciting news on Instagram at the time, writing: “Engagement partyyyyy!!! @marcanthony.”

Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson

Jessica Szohr announced her engagement to NHL player Brad Richardson in May.

The Gossip Girl star, who played Vanessa Abrams in the original series, shared the exciting news on Instagram.

Posting a black-and-white selfie of the pair celebrating their engagement, Jessica simply captioned the post: “I said yes!”

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley confirmed her engagement to Jack Antonoff in May, after less than a year of dating.

After multiple outlets reported that the couple were engaged, the 28-year-old actress shared sweet snaps of her showing off her engagement ring as she embraced her new fiancé.

Margaret captioned the post: “Oh I love him!”

Olly Murs

Olly Murs announced his engagement to bodybuilder girlfriend, Amelia Tank in June.

The couple, who started dating in 2019, had been on a romantic beach walk when the 38-year-old popped the question.

Sharing the happy news via Instagram, Olly wrote: “04.06.2022 Amelia Tank ”

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton in June.

The couple sparked engagement rumours at the 2022 BAFTAs back in March, after Zawe was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Tom later confirmed the news in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, telling the outlet: “I’m very happy.”

The couple met on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal, which premiered in London’s West End before they brought it to Broadway.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards announced her engagement to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in June.

The Little Mix star shared the news in a series of gorgeous photos on Instagram.

“Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!,” she captioned the photo of Alex down on one knee against a sunset background.

The couple started dating in 2016, and welcomed their first child together in August 2021.

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann announced her engagement to her businessman boyfriend Lorri Haines in July.

The former TOWIE star shared the happy news via Instagram, as she posted a photo of the pair kissing.

In the snap, the 32-year-old showed off a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Ferne captioned the sweet post: “So happily ever afters do exist. I cannot wait to do forever with you baby @lozzahaines .”

Lorri, who is based in Dubai, proposed to Ferne during a romantic trip to Paris.

Toby-Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh

EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith announced his engagement to Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh in August.

The 31-year-old, who played villain Gray Atkins in the BBC soap, proposed to Amy, who plays Tracy Metcalfe in the Yorkshire-based soap, on a late-night beach walk.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the actor wrote: “So this happened…”

The couple welcomed their first child together in January – a baby girl named Bonnie Mae.

Emeli Sandé

Emeli Sandé announced her engagement to her girlfriend Yoana Karemova in September.

The singer announced the exciting news via her social media accounts, sharing a photo of herself resting her hand, which now bears a stunning ring, on her blazer.

She captioned the photo: “I said Yes! .”

Kate Walsh

Grey’s Anatomy star Kate Walsh accidentally announced her engagement in October.

The actress, who plays Dr. Addison Montgomery in the hit medical drama, let the news slip when she referred to her boyfriend Andrew Nixon as her “fiancé” during an Instagram Live.

The 54-year-old, who was on the live with her former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, said: “Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé.”

Kate then panned the camera to Andrew, who smiled and waved.

Amy said: “She just 100 percent outed your engagement,” and Kate replied: “I did, I just outed our engagement.”

The actress has been dating Andrew since just before the coronavirus pandemic, but has kept her relationship out of the limelight.

Mel B

Spice Girls star Mel B confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend Rory McPhee in October, after three years of dating.

According to The UK Sun, the hairdresser proposed to the singer with a £100,000 pear-shaped diamond ring.

Mel B was married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 until 2000, and to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 until 2017.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen announced their engagement in November.

The Russian dancer and the former rugby player, who first met when they were partnered on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, revealed the exciting news to Hello! magazine.

The couple also shared a photo of the moment Ben, 44, proposed to Kristina, 45, on the beach in the Maldives.

Nathan Sykes

The Wanted star Nathan Sykes announced his engagement to his girlfriend Charlotte Burke in December.

In a sweet Instagram post, the singer revealed he had proposed on the same beach in Saint Lucia that Charlotte’s parents got married on years before.

He captioned the post: “A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and… She Said Yes!!!”

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget

Becky G announced her engagement to her longtime love Sebastian Lletget in December.

The singer, 25, has been dating the footballer, 30, for six years.

Becky took to Instagram to share photos of Sebastian’s romantic proposal, and captioned the post: “Our spot forever.”

Read more: Irish stars who got engaged in 2022.