Irish stars who got engaged in 2022

2022 has been a year filled with love for some couples.

We are taking a look back at all the Irish stars who got engaged this year.

Take a look:

Joanna Cooper and Conor Murray

Irish rugby star Conor Murray and his model girlfriend Joanne Cooper got engaged in Dubai in March.

The couple started dating since early 2018, and moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

They also share a dog named Kevin.

Kelly Donegan

Irish reality star Kelly Donegan announced her engagement to Alex Hermann in May.

Alex popped the question to Kelly while they were on holidays in New York.

Kelly is best known for appearing on Tallafornia

Johnny Ward

Johnny Ward proposed to his girlfriend Brenda in July.

The Irish actor, who is best known for playing Ciarán Holloway in Fair City, shared the happy news on Instagram at the time.

He wrote: “SHE SAID YES!!!!Delighted to finally announce that my best friend said Yes!”

Aimee Connolly

Aimee Connolly got engaged to her boyfriend John Greene in Mexico in July.

The Sculpted By Aimee founder shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Last night while waiting on the sunset in Holbox, I said yes 🥰💍”

Aimee launched her cosmetics brand in 2016, and sells a range of makeup brushes, palettes, lipsticks, lashes, foundations, and instant tan.

Dominique Nugent

Irish influencer Dominique Nugent got engaged to her boyfriend Paddy on her birthday in August.

The couple started dating last year, and moved in together in January.

Dominique was previously engaged to her longterm boyfriend Damien Quirke, but she called off their wedding after a heartbreaking “betrayal”.

Clelia Murphy

Former Fair City star Clelia Murphy got engaged to her “teenage sweetheart” Neil Casley this year.

The actress, who played Niamh Cassidy in the RTÉ soap, has kept her relationship with Neil out of the public eye.

It is understood that the couple will get married “soon”.

Ashley Kehoe

Ashley Kehoe announced her engagement to her boyfriend Chris Mellon in October.

The Irish influencer shared the news with her Instagram followers, alongside a video of her and her fiancé.

She captioned the post: “I’m going to be a wife!!! 💍“

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal reportedly proposed to his American girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers this year.

The Normal People star, 26, started dating the singer, 28, in 2020 – but the couple only went Instagram official in December last year.

The couple first sparked engagement rumours back in April, when Phoebe referred to Paul as her “fiancé” at Coachella, where she was performing.

However, it has since been reported that the couple have called it quits.

Erika Fox

Irish influencer Erika Fox announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Tommy O’Callaghan in October.

The Kerry native, who is otherwise known as Retro Flame, has been dating her beau since they were teenagers.

He proposed in The Hamptons, where Erika thought she was shooting a campaign for her collection with Irish jewellery brand Loulerie.

Niamh Cullen

Niamh Cullen got engaged to her boyfriend Jamie Gill earlier this month.

The couple met at a Bingo Loco event five years ago, and became friends before started dating.

Jamie proposed to Niamh while they were out for a walk in Dublin’s Merrion Square Park.

Rebekah O’Leary

Irish influencer Rebekah O’Leary, who is best known by her social media handle Rebekah With Love, announced her engagement earlier this month.

The content creator’s boyfriend Kaleb Shanley popped the question in New York’s Central Park.

Rebekah shared the news with her Instagram followers on December 12, writing: “The best Christmas present I could of ever asked for ✨💍🤍”

Erin McGregor

Erin McGregor announced her engagement to her longtime love Terry Kavanagh this month.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant took to Instagram to share the happy news, after her beau popped the question while she was on stage after performing at The Panto.

The couple met in Las Vegas in 2014, and welcomed a son named Harry two years later.