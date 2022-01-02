Emmerdale star Amy Walsh announces the birth of her first child

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has announced the birth of her first child.

The actress, who plays Tracy Metcalfe in the popular soap, and her boyfriend Toby Alexander-Smith shared the exciting news with OK! Magazine.

The couple said: “Well…it’s been a busy week! Hope you all had a good one. HAPPY NEW YEAR from the three of us.”

Amy, who is the sister of Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh, met her beau Toby in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2019.

Toby has played villain Gray Atkins in EastEnders since March 2019.