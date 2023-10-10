All the contestants who are set to come face-to-face with their exes on Love Island Games

Love Island Games will air on Peacock from November 1, and we can’t wait!

The series is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

A host of former contestants are set to come face-to-face with their exes. Take a look:

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard placed third on Love Island UK back in 2019.

The Longford native will adopt the role of social media host, while the professional dancer was confirmed for the line-up.

The former couple split in March 2020, just seven months after they struck up a romance in the Majorcan villa.

They didn’t exactly end on the best terms, as Curtis was accused of “cheating” on Maura – which he later denied.

Cely Vasquez and Johnny Middlebrooks

Cely Vasquez and Johnny Middlebrooks found fame on the second season of Love Island USA.

Johnny stole Cely from his fellow Islander Tre Forte on day two.

The former couple went on to be crowned runners-up, but announced their split in January 2021.

Megan Barton-Hanson and Eyal Booker

Megan Barton-Hanson and Eyal Booker appeared on Love Island UK back in 2018.

The pair enjoyed a brief romance before Eyal was dumped from the Majorcan villa on day 25.

Megan went on to place fourth with her former beau Wes Nelson.

Tina Provis and Mitch Hibberd

Tina Provis and Mitch Hibberd were crowned the winners of season three of Love Island Australia.

The former couple split for the first time in January 2021.

They later returned to the show for its fourth season and in a shocking twist, rekindled their romance

However, Tina and Mitch parted ways completely in December 2022.