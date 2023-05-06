All the celebrities in attendance at King Charles’ coronation

King Charles III is officially being crowned the new British sovereign today, May 6.

The 74-year-old ascended to the throne following the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II last September.

Besides the Royal Family and a host of world leaders, a number of celebrities stepped out in style for the historic occasion.

Take a look:

Emma Thompson

Dame Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the #Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/CYITACYbbl — Isa (@isaguor) May 6, 2023

Judi Dench

Dame Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry and Dame Judi Dench arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation#coronationhttps://t.co/SvPyMdzcVq 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/fw7zeO1QTQ — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2023

Stephen Fry

“A king is everybody’s and nobody’s which is the genius of a constitutional monarchy” – Stephen Fry speaking ahead of the Coronation service in London TV presenters Ant and Dec, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Joanna Lumley are also in attendance https://t.co/Vn9awnnlTu pic.twitter.com/L3EqCFg3VD — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 6, 2023

Katy Perry

Katy Perry looking for her seat at the #Coronation 😭 pic.twitter.com/XimkW5Nv7L — Kandy 🖤🃏👑 (@zourkandy) May 6, 2023

Maggie Smith

Ant and Dec

Lionel Richie

Legend Lionel Richie arrives at Westminster Abbey for the #coronation – ahead of a big performance for the King and Queen tomorrow https://t.co/UjObJnhUV0 pic.twitter.com/NL0iCNt8rt — ITV News (@itvnews) May 6, 2023

Joanna Lumley

NEW: Dame Joanna Lumley arriving at Westminster Abbey. (📸 Getty) pic.twitter.com/oSSif6CghG — Royal Circular (@Royal_Circular) May 6, 2023