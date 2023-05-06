All the celebrities in attendance at King Charles’ coronation

King Charles III is officially being crowned the new British sovereign today, May 6.
The 74-year-old ascended to the throne following the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II last September.
Besides the Royal Family and a host of world leaders, a number of celebrities stepped out in style for the historic occasion.
Take a look:
Emma Thompson
Dame Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the #Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/CYITACYbbl
— Isa (@isaguor) May 6, 2023
Judi Dench
Dame Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry and Dame Judi Dench arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation#coronationhttps://t.co/SvPyMdzcVq
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/fw7zeO1QTQ
— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2023
Stephen Fry
“A king is everybody’s and nobody’s which is the genius of a constitutional monarchy” – Stephen Fry speaking ahead of the Coronation service in London
TV presenters Ant and Dec, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Joanna Lumley are also in attendance https://t.co/Vn9awnnlTu pic.twitter.com/L3EqCFg3VD
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 6, 2023
Katy Perry
Katy Perry looking for her seat at the #Coronation 😭 pic.twitter.com/XimkW5Nv7L
— Kandy 🖤🃏👑 (@zourkandy) May 6, 2023
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith 😍#Coronation #RoyalTime pic.twitter.com/Ehe9jCluKe
— LilliF (@Lilia_Fois) May 6, 2023
Ant and Dec
⚠️ It’s time to BeRegal ⚠️ #Coronation pic.twitter.com/5Za1qHecM9
— antanddec (@antanddec) May 6, 2023
Lionel Richie
Legend Lionel Richie arrives at Westminster Abbey for the #coronation – ahead of a big performance for the King and Queen tomorrow https://t.co/UjObJnhUV0 pic.twitter.com/NL0iCNt8rt
— ITV News (@itvnews) May 6, 2023
Joanna Lumley
NEW: Dame Joanna Lumley arriving at Westminster Abbey.
(📸 Getty) pic.twitter.com/oSSif6CghG
— Royal Circular (@Royal_Circular) May 6, 2023